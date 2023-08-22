We kick off Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the Premier League transfer market. Go to the end to be aware of everything that happened at the hand of 90min:
Jérémy Doku is, according to Fabrizio Romano, the most advanced option for Manchester City to strengthen the left winger. The signing of the 21-year-old Belgian leaves youth squad player Cole Palmer in a difficult situation. The operation could be closed for around €60M.
Jeremy Doku is one of the wishes of the Conference League champion. The 21-year-old Belgian winger plays for Rennes in Ligue 1. Santi Aouna confirms that there has already been a first firm offer for the winger that Rennes has rejected. Despite this, the negotiations continue.
Barcelona and Manchester City close the terms of the agreement so that Xavi has the right back that he requested from the winter transfer window of last season. Everything indicates that it will be a loan with a mandatory purchase option of €30M in the event that the Portuguese plays 70% of the games.
Vlachodimos wants to leave Benfica, according to what he points out abola. The Greek goalkeeper is looking for a change of scenery and there are two teams interested in him. Ajax and United. In the English team it would be more difficult to be a starter, but in Amsterdam they want him to be their starting goalkeeper.
Chelsea, the club led by the Argentine coach, has lost 3-1 against West Ham, and needs gunpowder as soon as possible. Pochettino knows this and admits that they are working to bring in a striker: “It’s not easy right now to find the right profile. It’s in the works, we’re working very hard to see if we can bring in a player in this position.”
As reported by Sani Aouna, the Spanish central defender would have reached an agreement to go with Cristiano to Rabia. The player would earn 25 million clean euros per season and now Al Nassr is negotiating with City. Cristiano can have a new partner.
”There is nothing with Manchester City. I am focused on my work with Leipzig, in the Bundesliga, the UCL and the cup. City is one of the best teams in the world, Gvardiol went there, but I’m happy here,” said the Spanish international.
