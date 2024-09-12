Sémper confirms that the PP will seek the support of Junts or PNV for its initiatives in Parliament

PP spokesman Borja Sémper has confirmed that his party will seek support in Parliament from parties such as PNV and Junts, which have formed part of the majority supporting the Government, to push forward its initiatives, after having detected that “the Government’s support is fading away”. He has ruled out Bildu being included in this “package” of possible partners because “it is in another universe” and also a possible motion of censure: “That scenario is very far away”.

“We have detected that the Government is losing support, it has none, that is why Pedro Sánchez talks about governing without Parliament,” said Sémper in an interview on Telecinco. “Spain is paralyzed, talking about the president’s problems in the courts, about Puigdemont’s problems. We want to promote policies by seeking support to carry them out,” he explained.

However, he rules out seeking such support in Bildu, because “it is in another universe, one in which it believes that murder was right, and that is an unavoidable ethical parameter for the PP”. He does, however, consider Junts, after reproaching the Government for seeking its support for years. “It is obvious what separates us from PNV or Junts, from identity-based nationalist proposals, but if we are capable of understanding each other on issues such as housing, alternatives in terms of social or labour policy, why not? We must take the initiative, the PP is not cornered, we have a vocation to talk to everyone”, he said.

Asked if with that support they would consider a motion of censure, Sémper ruled it out. “That scenario is very far away, there are no majorities,” he said. He also downplayed the fact that Vox has withdrawn its support in regional governments and in some votes in Congress. “I think that many times the PP is caught between Pedro Sánchez and Vox, who are obsessed with the PP, with a vocation to erode it,” he explained, but “nothing happens, they are short-term strategies, it is up to them.” “We do not look to the right or left, we are not obsessed with Vox or Sánchez,” he concluded.