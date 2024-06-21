The Government charges against Ayuso for the “fake medal” for Milei: “That is their concept of loyalty and patriotism”

The Minister of Education and Government spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, has charged against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for receiving and granting a “fake medal” to the president of Argentina, the far-right Javier Milei, after he continue insulting “Spain and its institutions.” “There you can see what the concept of institutionality, loyalty and patriotism of Mrs. Ayuso is, who imposes a fake medal on anyone who insults the institutions,” he said, accusing the popular leader of “jumping any barrier by breaking the law” by not informing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his meeting with a foreign leader, something that Ayuso has not done.

“It is an absolutely crude understanding of what patriotism and institutions mean,” Alegría insisted, also highlighting that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, attends the visit “as a stone guest,” without attending any event of Milei and without expressing his opinion. He has also highlighted that the King will not receive the Argentine president either.

Regarding the granting of security and other means for the visit, Alegría has said that they put at his disposal the same means that would be provided to any other president, because the Government “does know what loyalty and institutionality are” and hopes that Milei “lives up to the position he represents, is respectful and does not continue his line of insults to Spanish institutions.”

Regarding the situation in Catalonia, he insisted that “all roads lead to [el líder del PSC, Salvador] Illa”, winner of the elections. He highlights that, in the absence of a pro-independence majority, he warns ERC that “the decision is either Illa or blockade and electoral repetition.” “The parties that bet on repetition, let them say so,” he asked, in reference to Esquerra. He has also disconnected the negotiations for Illa’s investiture from the State budget, ensuring that the Government has been negotiating with the groups for months and will present them in September “in a timely manner.”