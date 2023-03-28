HAS NOT PAID MOTORWAY TOLLS FOR 2 YEARS – Traveling as a latch on the A1, an elderly person who has to pay tolls for 4 thousand euros. For two years he traveled on the motorway without paying the toll: he succeeded by following the car in front of him on the Telepass barrier and passing as if it were a single vehicle. This is the accusation leveled by the Frosinone public prosecutor’s office against an elderly guest in a rest home in Fiuggi, assuming the crime of ‘fraudulent insolvency’ is against him. (Frosinone 29 March 2023) MORE INFO

