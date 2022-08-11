HE RETURNED: Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo returns to Santos, on loan, from Tigres, until July 2023 and with a purchase option. pic.twitter.com/PHi9c7I1Nv — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 11, 2022

Everything seems to indicate that his indiscipline ended up exhausting the patience of the northern directors, who decided to find him a team as soon as possible. He will now defend the colors of Santos de Brasil again, a club where he will play until 2023 on loan.

Samir Caetano would be the man who would reinforce the feline defense, he would arrive from England.

In the last hours the name of Samir Caetano It has sounded strong in the auriazul club. At 27 years of age, the center-back would be arriving from Watford in the second division of England.

Other clubs where he has played are Udinense (Italy), Hellas Verona (Italy) and Flamengo (Brazil). It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing of the Brazilian becomes official.

Currently they add 3 games in a row with expulsions, and the first occurred on day 2 against Mazatlán, where Sebastian Cordova he went to the showers; against Juarez Luis Quinones he took the red one; against Querétaro were Juan Vigon Y Jordy Caicedo; in the most recent game the expelled was Jesus Angle.

The coach will have to work hard to correct these flaws, since he has not been able to have his full squad due to the issue of expulsions.



You can enjoy the game next Sunday at 7:05 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the Afizzionados signal.