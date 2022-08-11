This weekend the Tigres will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to add three and fight again for the general leadership when they face Santos Laguna. The team led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera is in third place and a victory would put them in the top two positions.
Here we present the latest news from the feline team.
With more sorrow than glory, the Venezuelan player left Tigres Yeferson Soteldo. The short element played a total of 593 minutes, scoring a goal and adding a red card. Among what is most remembered in his ephemeral passage in Mexican soccer was the ‘Soteldinha’, from then on only slight sparks.
Everything seems to indicate that his indiscipline ended up exhausting the patience of the northern directors, who decided to find him a team as soon as possible. He will now defend the colors of Santos de Brasil again, a club where he will play until 2023 on loan.
With the departure of Yeferson Soteldo to Brazilian football, the high command of Tigres began the search for a possible substitute to fill the foreign position, and everything seems to indicate that they have already found the chosen one.
In the last hours the name of Samir Caetano It has sounded strong in the auriazul club. At 27 years of age, the center-back would be arriving from Watford in the second division of England.
Other clubs where he has played are Udinense (Italy), Hellas Verona (Italy) and Flamengo (Brazil). It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing of the Brazilian becomes official.
Although not everything is rosy in the Tigres team. And it is that the squad led by ‘Piojo’ Herrera continues with the issue of lack of discipline on the pitch, where there are already 5 players with a red card, which has set off alarms.
Currently they add 3 games in a row with expulsions, and the first occurred on day 2 against Mazatlán, where Sebastian Cordova he went to the showers; against Juarez Luis Quinones he took the red one; against Querétaro were Juan Vigon Y Jordy Caicedo; in the most recent game the expelled was Jesus Angle.
The coach will have to work hard to correct these flaws, since he has not been able to have his full squad due to the issue of expulsions.
The Tigers will be facing Santos Laguna on the eighth date of the 2022 Apertura. Due to the old rivalry, it is expected that this game will be one of the most disputed on the pitch. In the last 5 games, the balance has tilted with two victories for the Torreón team and one for the felines, as well as 2 draws.
You can enjoy the game next Sunday at 7:05 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the Afizzionados signal.
