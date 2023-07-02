Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti, father of Chiara, the 15-year-old killed in 2021 in Monteveglio, announced the death of his wife Giusy

In the early hours of this morning, Mr. Vincenzo, father of Clare Gualzettihe announced on the page Facebook “Justice for Chiara” that his wife Giusy passed away. The woman had been ill for some time and was hospitalized. The same one in which just a few weeks ago the parents of the 15-year-old killed by a peer in Monteveglio in 2021 got married.

A pain that was already enormous has turned into a nightmare without end for Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti. The man, father of Chiara, the 15-year-old killed by a contemporary in the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio in 2021, also had to say goodbye forever to his wife, Mrs. Giusy.

The woman, according to reports, was seriously ill for some time and recently she was hospitalized for complications of her illness.

To announce itwith dramatic words to say the least, which make us understand the enormous pain that struck him, he thought about it anyway Mr Vincent. On the page Facebook ‘Giustizia Per Chiara’, founded some time ago to keep the memory of his daughter alive, the man wrote:

Good morning group. Unfortunately today bad news that I never wanted to give. Giusi also flew away. After 15 months of fighting the disease tonight she passed away. I’m sure you are now with Chiara again. I am speechless. I keep saying that I feel like I’m living a nightmare.

Chiara Gualzetti’s parents had recently married

Just prior to this second dramatic event, there had been one he reported some light in the life of Chiara Gualzetti’s parents.

Vincenzo and Giusy, in fact, a few weeks ago had decided to get married. To see mom and dad united in marriage it was Chiara’s great wish. Desire that the gentlemen had decided to fulfill, perhaps already aware of what would happen shortly thereafter.

We got married with great joy, but with a heavy heart. It was Chiara’s great desire and we are sure that today she was there near us.

Chiara was close to them that day, while now her mother has joined her ‘in a place of peace and love‘, as one user wrote on Facebook.