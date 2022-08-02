Rayados de Monterrey continues in the fight for the overall leadership of the competition, where, so far, they are in second place in the tournament with 13 points. The most millionaire squad of the semester could undergo some changes in the transfer market, and here we present how all the rumors are going about it.
In the last few hours, much has been said about the possible departure of the Mexican defender Cesar Monteswho would have the hours numbered with Rayados, since a Russian soccer team has raised its hand to get his services.
With information from Sergio Trevino of Fox Sportsthe negotiations between Monterrey and Dinamo are still in force, and if they happen, it is expected that it will be the following week when the ‘Puppy’ can leave for the Old Continent to realize his European dream.
One of the news that has gained strength in recent days and that has excited royal fans is the possible arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori.
The Cruz Azul team was the first team that sought the services of Rogelio’s brother, however, the negotiations continue. This situation has been taken advantage of by the high command of Rayados who seek to sign the twin to have the two relatives in the team.
However, nothing is easy, since the capital team is in advanced negotiations and it is expected that it will be in the next few days when they make their contract official.
With the possible departure of ‘Cachorro’ Montes, the board will seek to incorporate a defender to occupy his game. Although it is true that there is still nothing written, those with long pants do not want to remain confident, so it is expected that it will be in the coming days when they begin to work at forced marches by a central.
