There is less and less to go until the winter transfer market closes on February 1, but it seems that this week there will be many advances regarding the remaining azulcremas signings for Clausura 2022, in the middle of day 2 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Coapa board has streamlined movements and in the next few hours there will be news on social networks.
Club América had no activity on date 2, but the following Saturday, January 22, it will be the host, receiving the current Mexican soccer champion, Atlas, at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’.
With just two announced reinforcements (Valdes Y two saints), the Eagles have confirmed up to seven casualties (Castillo, Osuna, Benedetti, Cordova, Ibarra, Suarez Y Aerie), in addition, it is expected that in the next few hours they will also thank Ferdinand Madrigal Y Anthony Lopez that they would join the Necaxa.
On the other hand, they would already have confirmed up to four more reinforcements, it is about Jorge Mere, Alejandro Zendejas, Paul Arriola Y Paul SolariHowever, the latter has not yet become official and we will have to be attentive to social networks for confirmation.
Looks like replacement is ready Emmanuel Aguilera, according to various media in Mexico and South America, the Spanish defender Jorge Mere will come from Cologne from Germany to cover the vacancy of the Argentine who left with the red and blacks.
According TYC Sports the central defender will sign for the next three years and in addition, the Teutonic club kept a percentage of a possible future sale.
In the last hours it was confirmed that the azulcrema box and the rays reached an agreement for the Mexican far left. Alexander Zendejas The 23-year-old will arrive in Coapa to reinforce the left sector and in fact this day 2 he no longer participated with Necaxa, so it is imminent that his arrival will be officially announced in the next few hours.
The 26-year-old American player himself has confirmed the rumor about the interest of the capital club for his services in an interview with TUDN, the footballer would arrive to reinforce the right end of the team that has been extremely weakened in recent tournaments.
“Yes, there is something. I don’t know if it’s rumor or real, I can’t say much, but there is interest”
– Paul Arriola for TUDN.
The most recent negotiation reported is that of Paul Solari of colo colo, the Chilean team would have received an offer of 4 million dollars by America so that the Argentine attacker, barely 20 years old, joins the team he directs Santiago Solari in this Closing 2022.
According to the Chilean media, on court, colo colo he would sell 80% of the South American pass and would keep 20% of his letter in the event of a future sale. In addition, the player and his entourage would be pleased to go to Mexico City, since the player would receive three times his current salary.
