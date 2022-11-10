Latest news on transfers from América: Jürgen Damm, Jorge Meré, Abel Hernández, Jordi Cortizo and Miguel Layún

The Eagles have decided to continue with the Argentine project Ferdinand Ortiz and although they have not yet made their official casualties known, talk of possible reinforcements and exits is already beginning.

Here are the latest transfer news for the azulcremas:

At 26 years old, the midfielder had a great semester with the sweet potato growers, so much so that he drew the attention of other clubs.

The Uruguayan has several suitors like America, Blue Cross and Toluca.

The azulcrema club returns to training until November 28, that is when they sit down to discuss their future, since their relationship ends on December 31.

According to the communicator, the Real Sporting Gijon de España is exploring the possibility of signing the Spaniard, however, it seems complicated due to the economic issue, in addition to the fact that the player’s contract is still valid for two more years.