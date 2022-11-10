Latest news on transfers from América: Jürgen Damm, Jorge Meré, Abel Hernández, Jordi Cortizo and Miguel Layún

The teams are already thinking about the Closing Tournament 2023, of Liga MX, among them, América, who was left with a thorn in his side after not lifting the title after a great campaign in which they were leaders.
The Eagles have decided to continue with the Argentine project Ferdinand Ortiz and although they have not yet made their official casualties known, talk of possible reinforcements and exits is already beginning.
Here are the latest transfer news for the azulcremas:
The winger is close to reaching an agreement to stay in America for at least six more months, after adding just 125 minutes in A2022, as indicated by sources close to the footballer, where the economic issue is not a problem.
It was barely revealed that Chivas wants the Puebla footballer as his reinforcement and now the America He would also be bidding to take it away, not forgetting that Leon had also already raised his hand.
At 26 years old, the midfielder had a great semester with the sweet potato growers, so much so that he drew the attention of other clubs.
Sources in Mexico confirm that the striker has rejected the renewal offer that Atlético San Luis has placed on the table and will be able to join any team in the world as a free agent.
The Uruguayan has several suitors like America, Blue Cross and Toluca.
The side chatted with the middle Monumental Eagles and indicated that there are probabilities of renewing his contract, something that he likes, however, he does not know how much time the board will offer him, something that he will have to analyze.
The azulcrema club returns to training until November 28, that is when they sit down to discuss their future, since their relationship ends on December 31.
The defender arrived for Clausura 2022, without seeing much time on the field, while in the Apertura he went to Mazatlan. Now that his loan with the purple club has ended, he must report with those from Coapa, however, he would not continue, as the journalist shared John Ahuja.
According to the communicator, the Real Sporting Gijon de España is exploring the possibility of signing the Spaniard, however, it seems complicated due to the economic issue, in addition to the fact that the player’s contract is still valid for two more years.
