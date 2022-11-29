The eagles of america They continue in preseason ahead of the start of the 2023 Closing Tournament, where they will once again seek to be one of the leading teams of the semester.
For now, here we present you What has been the latest news from the team led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz.
Israel Reyes has already carried out medical tests
Last Monday the Mexican defender Israel Reyes arrived in Mexico City to carry out the medical tests with the team.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing of the footballer who has been followed for two tournaments becomes official.
The Gorriarán case
On the other hand, those with long pants from América continue in the tug of war for the signing of the soccer player from Santos Laguna Fernando Gorriaran.
However, in 90min we have reported that for the Uruguayan to leave La Comarca Lagunera, close to 15 million dollars must be paid for his services. Exorbitant amount and that would truncate the signing in Coapa.
Eduardo Aguirre…going out
In recent days there has been talk about the player edward aguirrewho caught the interest of the Americanist board of directors and who raised their hand to ask about their services, however, as the days went by, the interest has faded.
One issue that has caused America not to go for it is its market value. The cost of him in the leg market is around 3 million dollars, however, Santos would request double, so this amount is not intended to be paid by the cream-blue club.
