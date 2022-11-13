Latest news on transfers from América: Israel Reyes, Fernando Gorriarán and more

Coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz did a good job in the tournament, so he will continue to be in charge of the bench and ready to move his chess pieces.

For now, here we present how the latest news is going regarding the transfer market for the Coapa team.

The first reports indicate that the negotiations between the two clubs are advanced, although there are other ‘girlfriends’ of the Charrúa, who would only be released as a final sale.

The 20-year-old did things well in this tournament that ended, so America would have already approached to slightly ask for his services.

In America they know that a player with the characteristics of Aguirre likes them and fits into the plans of coach Fernando Ortíz.

However, it is still unknown if ‘Tano’ Ortíz will seek to keep him in his squad or make him transferable again.