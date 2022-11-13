Latest news on transfers from América: Israel Reyes, Fernando Gorriarán and more

The Eagles of America they have already forgotten the resounding failure suffered in the tournament that concluded. Now, they know that there is no tomorrow, and they want to start 2023 with highly competitive reinforcements to be able to play the coming semester in the best way.
Coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz did a good job in the tournament, so he will continue to be in charge of the bench and ready to move his chess pieces.
For now, here we present how the latest news is going regarding the transfer market for the Coapa team.
Israel Kings
The Mexican soccer player and winger, Israel Kings, is still in the lens of the group of the Eagles of America. For a couple of tournaments the directors have followed him closely, so everything indicates that he could be the first American contract.
Fernando Gorriaran
Another of the players who could defend the azulcremas colors for the following year is Fernando Gorriaran. The Santos Laguna winger is one signature away from being a new Americanist element.
The first reports indicate that the negotiations between the two clubs are advanced, although there are other ‘girlfriends’ of the Charrúa, who would only be released as a final sale.
Omar Campos
Since we are in the whole of La Comarca Lagunera, the name of Omar Camposplayer who sounds to become a new element of Coapa.
The 20-year-old did things well in this tournament that ended, so America would have already approached to slightly ask for his services.
Edward Aguirre
One of the ‘big fish’ of this year-end transfer market is Edward Aguirre. The ‘Mudo’ is the desire of various squads and Santos does not see with bad eyes giving him an outlet, of course, as long as there is a millionaire offer involved.
In America they know that a player with the characteristics of Aguirre likes them and fits into the plans of coach Fernando Ortíz.
Leonardo Suarez
One of the first registrations will be Leonardo Suarez. The Uruguayan was on loan with those from Torreón, however, they will not make the purchase option valid, so he will have to report to America as soon as possible.
However, it is still unknown if ‘Tano’ Ortíz will seek to keep him in his squad or make him transferable again.
louis sources
On the other hand, one of the players who would leave the blue-cream ranks would be louis sources. According to information from Recordthe experienced footballer will not continue in the club, so accommodation is already beginning to be sought for him.
