Latest news on Tigres transfers

💥 “ALL I DRINK WAS A GLASS OF WATER, I GOT UP AND LEFT” 😱 Miguel Herrera revealed ALL the details about his dismissal from Tigres! ⏱ ́ LIVE on ESPN Deportes and #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/x5IpqbQcHp – Stopwatch (@ESPN_Cronometro) November 10, 2022

The first reports suggest that it was their statements when they were eliminated against Pachuca that caused the annoyance of the high command of the club. After losing in the quarterfinals, Herrera mentioned that Tigres was an “old” squad.

“I did say ‘old’ and I was wrong. It is a mature establishment and it is necessary to renew. I said: ‘it can touch me or whoever comes’, because football is like that. We gradually brought younger and younger people”shared in an interview for ESPN,

Although doubts arose, because Diego Coca ‘appeared’ as one of the prospects and a viable option to fill the position left by Herrera.

Who would you like to get the job?

TERRIBLE NEWS!! 😫🇫🇷 André-Pierre Gignac was not called up by France for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Hard loss for the Gauls and lovers of good football. The World Cup is left without the Liga MX GOAT. pic.twitter.com/rXnwpXaGqn – FAN10 (@SoyFan10) November 9, 2022

It should be noted that neither Andre-Pierre Gignac neither Florian Thauvin they were contemplated in the list of the trainer Didier Deschamps.

This is how the star of the club and his compatriot will have to watch the World Cup from the television in a strong blow for the fans and for Tigres in general.