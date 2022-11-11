Latest news on Tigres transfers

The team of tigers They have already forgotten the bad experience they experienced in the contest that ended when they fell in the quarterfinals of the competition, so now they seek to arm themselves to the teeth to face a better 2023, which would help them achieve the long-awaited title.
On this occasion we present the latest news that revolves around the feline team: the controversial departure of ‘Piojo’ Herrera, French without a World Cup, Larcamón or Cocca in sight and more.
The controversial exit of the ‘Piojo’
One of the news that most surprised the fans was the dismissal of the strategist Miguel Herrera. It was last Wednesday when the departure of the Mexican coach became official; Since then, much has been said about it.
The first reports suggest that it was their statements when they were eliminated against Pachuca that caused the annoyance of the high command of the club. After losing in the quarterfinals, Herrera mentioned that Tigres was an “old” squad.
admit your mistake
About, Michael Herrera He acknowledged that he was wrong to make these statements, although he knows that he incorporated young elements into his squad.
“I did say ‘old’ and I was wrong. It is a mature establishment and it is necessary to renew. I said: ‘it can touch me or whoever comes’, because football is like that. We gradually brought younger and younger people”shared in an interview for ESPN,
Larcamón or Cocca?
After the dismissal of ‘Piojo’, the name that began to sound to reinforce the team was that of Nicholas Larcamon. And it is that that same day, the set of the Camoteros del Puebla made the departure of the Argentine strategist official, so the speculations began.
Although doubts arose, because Diego Coca ‘appeared’ as one of the prospects and a viable option to fill the position left by Herrera.
The French without a World Cup
Last Thursday the French team published its final list with the names of the players who will travel to Qatar to play the World Cup.
It should be noted that neither Andre-Pierre Gignac neither Florian Thauvin they were contemplated in the list of the trainer Didier Deschamps.
This is how the star of the club and his compatriot will have to watch the World Cup from the television in a strong blow for the fans and for Tigres in general.
