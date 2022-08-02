The Tigers continue as momentary leaders so far in the 2022 Opening Tournament with 15 units, and everything seems to indicate that no more reinforcements will arrive to face the current contest.
A little over a month after the transfer market in Mexican soccer closes, the university students would stay with the current squad that is playing this semester.
Until now, only two footballers have been added in the current transfer window, being the striker Jordy Caicedo and the mexican Vladimir Lorona the only hires. Although it is true that names such as Dimitri Payet, Néstor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Bruno Valdez, among others, were mentioned last month, the negotiations did not end up prospering.
And it is that the staff directed by the coach Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrera is complete, so much so that they can design a ‘B’ team and give good results with bench men. If anything, possibly, one of the weakest areas would be the lower part of the field, and a defense could be added there, although if it does not arrive, nothing would happen.
For the time being, tigers They are the general leaders with 15 points, adding 5 consecutive victories and only one setback. Now, they will seek to string together their sixth victory when next Sunday they face the Tuzos del Pachuca on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium.
