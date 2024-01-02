Diego Martínez, new coach, will have many decisions to make in this first month of the year and the leadership is already thinking about new reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

Another good news for Riquelme and the Boca world is that the player would arrange his departure from the maroon team and would arrive free. His contract would be until December 2025 with the option to extend it for another year.

Cristián Lema debuted in 2007 in William Brown, a club where he debuted in 2007 and had the opportunity to play 30 games. Later his career would take place in a significant number of clubs such as Quilmas, Newell's, Belgrano, Peñarol from Uruguay, Benfica from Portgual, Damac FC from Saudi Arabia and finally Lanús.

Cristián Lema's games, goals, assists and titles:

332 games played in his entire career

31 goals

10 assists

First League of Benfica in 2019

Apertura Tournament with Peñarol in Uruguay in 2019

Xeneize bought 70% of Merentiel's pass for US$ 3,076,923 in November 2022 for three years until December 2026.

Miguel Merentiel the Boca Juniors scorer in 2023

The forward played 50 games and scored 18 goals, making him the player who scored the most goals for the Ribera club.

Why did Matías Rojas intimidate Corinthians?

The player is in conflict with his current club due to a delay in the payment of his salary and also due to money owed for the rights to his image. If there is no response from the institution, Rojas can go to FIFA with the aim of being free.

The football council continues minute by minute the negotiation for the possible arrival of the player on a free basis, beyond the particular taste they have regarding his game. Riquelme spoke wonders about Matías Rojas when he played for Racing Club: ““I really admire these players, those from my club I love them, those from other clubs too. I wanted Rojas to play today, even when he played against River he wanted Ortega to play. Rojas hits the ball differently, he plays differently”.

The midfielder would have his departure from Saudi Arabia arranged. The talks with Riquelme have been going on for a while but this step is still missing to close the final agreement.

Banega would arrive at 35 years old and after a season in which he played 34 of his team's 38 games in the Saudi Pro League. It would arrive at a good pace, although with a different level of demand. However, Riquelme spoke with the player and told him that he wants his hierarchy for the locker room, which could give the club that leap in quality that the team needs to have another volume of play.

Banega said goodbye to Saudi Arabia to arrive at Boca?

He said goodbye with various posts on social networks. He even talked about “the last Christmas” in that country. Ever Banega's games, goals, and titles in his career

660 matches

71 Goals

103 assists

Copa Libertadores 2007 with Boca Juniors

Copa del Rey 07/08 in Valencia CF

3 Europa League Cups 14/15, 15/16 and 19/20 with Sevilla FC

Under 20 World Cup Canada 2007

Beijing Olympics 2008

Medina, absent from Boca training

The youth must report to continue training with the Argentine under 23 team ahead of the Pre-Olympic, which is why he was absent today from the training session that Diego Martinez had agreed to start the preseason at the Ezeiza facility.

The midfielder is one of the five named from Xeneize along with Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco, Ezequiel Fernández and Leandro Brey.

In the event that they end up making up the final roster for the tournament that will be held in Venezuela under the command of Javier Mascherano, Diego Martínez will not be able to count on these players for the first dates of the Professional League Cup.

In the selection of Colombia the 31-year-old midfielder does not He has been called regularly although in the last 2 dates against Brazil and Paraguay He was not cited by coach Néstor Lorenzo.

However, the footballer has a contract with Zenit until June 2027, so the team that wants him will have to negotiate for him.

Games, goals, assists and titles of Wilmar -barrios in Boca Juniors

67 matches

1 goal

3 assists

First Division 2016-17

Super League 2017-18

In the last season in the Primera Nacional he was only called up in the last game against Ferro and did not add minutes in all of 2023. He has a good chance of being loaned out again

Ramiro García (goalkeeper, Brown from Puerto Madryn)

He only played the last game of the year, with a 5-0 defeat against Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza on October 16. They plan to give it up again.

Oscar Salomón (defender, Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay)

The 24-year-old center back from Tucumán added a significant amount of minutes in 2023, playing a total of 30 games throughout the year. If he does not settle with the xeneizes he could be free.

Renzo Giampaoli (defender, Quilmes)

The 21-year-old center back was one of the best performers in 2023. In Quilmes he played 21 games, scoring three goals in the first national team. He has great chances of joining the squad and fighting for a place in the new coach's consideration.

Agustín Heredia (defender, San Martín de San Juan)

He only played 3 games that year with one goal. Two for the Argentine Cup and one in the First National. It is not in Diego Martinez's plans.

Alexis Alvariño (defender, Guarani of Brazil)

He added 21 games between Serie B, the São Paulo championship and the Brazilian Independence Trophy. He has a contract with Boca until December 2025. Therefore, he can go out on loan again.

Matías Olguín (defender, Atlético Rafaela)

It is difficult for him to continue in the club. He played only eight games and everything would indicate that he could be loaned out again.

Gonzalo Maroni (midfielder, San Lorenzo)

Insua did not take it into consideration to renew a loan in San Lorenzo. His time at Ciclón went from low to high with 46 games played, four goals and four assists. His continuity in Boca will depend solely on the taste of Diego Martinez.

Aaron Molinas (midfielder, Tigre)

He is one of the few players who has an advantage to be able to stay in Boca by 2024. Diego Martinez knows him from his time in the Xeneizes youth teams from 2000 to 2004. On the other hand, he also coached him in Tigre. He asked Riquelme at the time and he has a good chance of staying at the club.

Agustín Obando (midfielder, Tigre)

The player did not have a good 2023, the different injuries to his knee They caused him to miss a large part of the games in recent times. No less important information for his future at the club is that he is Daniel Angelici's son-in-law.

Kevin Duarte (midfielder, Atlanta)

He managed to get a place in Mario Sciacqua's scheme. He ended up playing 18 games and gave one assist in 2023. “Bohemio” intends to have him one more year.

Tomás Fernández (forward, Maldonado of Uruguay)

His last year in Maldonado was not bad: he played 32 games, scored seven goals and even had the luxury of playing in the Copa Libertadores. The 25-year-old has a better chance of being loaned than staying at Xeneize.

Lucas Brochero (forward, Arsenal)

He managed to be one of the best players the team had despite consummating its relegation to the Primera Nacional. He played 31 games, scored 2 goals and assisted four times. Diego Martinez is going to evaluate it.

Maximiliano Zalazar (forward, Platense)

He made 23 appearances in Pratense, scored three goals and reached the final of the League Cup. With Changuito Zeballos recovering, he can fight for a place.

Nazareno Solís (forward, Board of Trustees)

With the Paraná club, he played 37 games with three goals and five assists. The forward is one of the players who went on loan the most times in the club's history.

Israel Escalante (forward, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto)

The left winger had no game during his time in Córdoba. To be loaned out again, he will have to extend his contract with Boca. His bond expires in December 2024.

Juan Ignacio Baiardino (forward, Defensores de Belgrano)

The 24-year-old player has just recovered from a torn cruciate ligament. He has played seven games and is waiting for a response from the Dragon to see if they will renew his loan or not.

Gastón Gerzel (forward, Sarmiento)

He added very few minutes in 2023 and in Boca it is difficult for him to stay. His relationship with Xeneize expires in December 2025.