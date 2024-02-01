He mullet, Who would have thought, the irreducible Frenchman of hair styles, now and always resists the invader. We are talking about a haircut that reached its historical zenith in that period of atrocious aesthetic regression that was the 1970s, viciously reviled by the arbiters of elegance and left for dead, buried and banned since then almost on as many occasions as the football art, the social democratic consensus or the musical as a cinematographic genre. Despite everything, this eccentricity, whose origin is attributed to the nomadic horsemen of the Eurasian steppe and which in Spanish-speaking countries receives such picturesque names as choco, beach cut, tracas, greñas or cubana, remains afloat against wind and tide, although in a rather residual way, in almost all latitudes of the planet.

On December 3, a new edition of the Mulletfest, o World Mullet Championship (unofficial), was held in the only pub Irish Kurri Kurri, a few kilometers from Sydney, in the Australian state of New South Wales. A certain Alastair Bush, a doctor residing in Dorset, United Kingdom, won the race. Is yours a mullet orthodox, with sparse bangs, short at the skull and with a wild exuberance around the nape of the neck, as the canons dictate. Bush, who had traveled 10,000 kilometers to participate in the contest, posed with the corresponding trophy and declared that he was “very proud” of his feat. But he wanted to make it clear that the mullet What he wears is not a posthumous tribute to David Bowie, but rather the result of a “philanthropic project”, part of a campaign to raise funds against testicular cancer.

So far, everything is normal. On a planet populated by more than 7 billion human beings, it is not so strange that a hairstyle from another era, no matter how controversial it may be, persists anecdotally. The truly curious thing about the matter is that, at least in the opinion of trend experts like the editor of Guardian Chloe MacDonnell he mullet is re-emerging with vigor in recent months and has even appeared again on the red carpets with snipers as determined as the Irish actor Paul Mescal.

Actor Paul Mescal, at an event in Los Angeles last October. Myung J. Chun (Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Mac Donnell has identified such eloquent symptoms of the re-emergence of the beach cut as the rate at which the count of Instagram The Mullet Societythe several million views that the hashtag mullet on Instagram or the increasingly large list of celebrities who are turning to the dark side, from Miley Cyrus to Emma D'Arcy, including Lil Nas X, Amber Valletta, Emma Corbin and Timothée Chalamet. Also in The Guardian, new official bulletin of the resurrection of the mulletwe were informed not long ago of the existence of Tami Manis, a woman who holds the record for the longest choco on the planet, with a lustrous 180 centimeter long hair that she began to grow 33 years ago and that continues its course, as a runaway capillary river.

Manis belongs, by his own admission, to the tribe of nostalgic Michael Bolton and Andre Agassi. It continues to be the majority in the territory mulletbut no longer the only one. Megan Bradley of The New York Times, explained a few months ago that the style is being embraced by an increasingly large group of Generation Z with a rebellious spirit, prone to aesthetic subversion. Bradley welcomes them to a rich tradition that, as she has researched, goes from ancient Assyria to Rihanna, passing through the Greece of Homer's epic poems, the blackfeet of the State of Montana or the natives of the Canadian Pacific. What has been said, the mullet It comes from far back. And she doesn't give up.

