The Manchester United transfer market is booming, with exciting news and rumors surrounding the club. From possible departures to promising signings, the team is preparing to strengthen its squad for next season.
Since his arrival at Manchester United, Raphaël Varane has faced ups and downs in his performance. Without exceeding 3,000 minutes in two seasons, his future is a matter of speculation. With a contract until 2025, the possibility of a move to Arab football is mentioned.
Maguire’s departure could pave the way for the signing of Benjamin Pavard. With a possible fee of €30M, the French international has aroused interest from Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Manchester United leads the negotiations to strengthen its defense.
Sofyan Amrabat has become a priority target for Manchester United’s midfield. Valued at €30M by Fiorentina, the Moroccan player has also caught the attention of Liverpool. The reds have established initial contacts to evaluate a possible transfer.
Manchester United and Liverpool share an interest in midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Despite a limited role at Bayern Munich, his talent has attracted both England squads. The Dutch player could be the solution they are looking for to strengthen the midfield.
Manchester United are planning a midfield shakeup after selling Fred and considering the future of Donny van de Beek. Although Sofyan Amrabat is a priority, the club also has its eyes on Everton’s Amadou Onana. Onana could be an option to reinforce the squad.
