The Senate Table, controlled by the PP, commissions a report on the own groups of PNV and Junts

The Senate Table, which the PP has controlled since the 23-J elections with a 4-3 conservative majority, has requested a report from the lawyers of the Upper House to decide whether parties such as the PNV and Junts, to which Alberto Núñez Feijóo wants to attract to be invested, they can have their own group. The Senate regulations establish in its article 27 that each parliamentary group “will be made up of at least ten senators”, a number that can be reduced during the course of the legislature, but can never be less than six components. “The popular group will accept what the legal services decide,” said Javier Maroto, first vice president of the Table, after the meeting in which the body approved the constitution of the groups of the PP (143), PSOE (92) and ERC-EH Bildu (11), who jointly presented themselves in the Senate elections and will repeat the same parliamentary group formula from the previous legislature with six and five representatives respectively.

👉 The first vice president of the Senate, @JavierMarotoexplains the agreements adopted by the #MesaSenado held this morning. ▶️Video📺 https://t.co/VlsdAEgi6Lpic.twitter.com/Y43vcQun3C — Senate of Spain (@Senadoesp) August 29, 2023

The PNV has five members in this legislature, so it needs another five to be able to form its own group. Junts has three senators and would ally with those of BNG, Coalición Canaria and Agrupación Herreña Independiente, and, therefore, they would need four senators. Maroto has justified the request for the report to the Senate lawyers by the fact that there are cases in which the senators on loan would be more than their own senators.

The PSOE is also in favor, in a nod to Sumar, for the reissue of the Confederal Left group of the last legislature, which would make up Compromís, Más Madrid, Agrupación Socialista Gomera and the senator of the PSOE-Sumar coalition in Ibiza/Formentera . The loan would be for five senators, pending the autonomous designation of Uxue Barkos (Geroa Bai) by the Parliament of Navarre. Vox, with three senators, and the one from UPN would end up forming part of the Mixed Group unless the PP gives them senators.