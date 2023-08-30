The PSOE says no to Feijóo: “It offers us a pact with Vox to repeal sanchismo in two years”

The PSOE has decided to reject the State pacts proposed to Pedro Sánchez by the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at their meeting in Congress. The PSOE spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría, has been in charge of verbalizing the PSOE’s ‘no’ to the proposal with the argument that “to offer agreements, you have to have credibility” and, in her opinion, the PP does not have it because it does not comply with the most sacred pact, the Constitution, and the CGPJ has not renewed for 1,727 days because the PP has decided so”.

🎥 Pilar Alegría, after the meeting between Sánchez and Feijóo: “Unlike what we are seeing from the PP, we take the investiture processes very seriously (…) The Socialist Party is not going to support the investiture of the Mr. Feijóo”https://t.co/L712bTMiLkpic.twitter.com/PorT2VIWsX — Chain SER (@La_SER) August 30, 2023

In addition, it has been asked if the PP, with the offer of a two-year legislature governed by the popular, was offering Sánchez “a pact with Vox to repeal sanchismo in two years.” And he has concluded that “it is clear that Feijóo is not working thinking about his country, he does not think about stability, but he is only thinking about saving his skin. With this proposal, he clears up doubts that what he is trying to do is his political survival”, he said.

He believes that Feijoo displays “limitless cynicism and hypocrisy” because he bases his offer on allowing the most voted list to govern when it has not done so either in the Canary Islands or in Extremadura or in more than a hundred municipalities where the PSOE was the first force, but they are governed by the PP through pacts with Vox or with other political forces.