National entertainment is in mourning. The singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died this Thursday, December 28 at the age of 54, apparently a cause of a heart attackaccording to various media reports. The death of the singer It occurred during the early hours of the morning and authorities from the Miraflores district showed up at his home for the corresponding investigations. According to SANNA's clinical report, the emblem of national rock ceased to exist at 6:55 am. Follow the latest newsthe unfortunate DEATH of the interpreter of 'When you think about returning' in the following lines.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: what illness did the Peruvian singer have?

During the last few years, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz remained distant from the stage. In his last appearance, he did not offer any singing, but rather received a tribute during the concert 'When you think about returning', held at the National Stadium in Lima on October 18, 2014.

The reason Pedro stayed away is due to a rare disease known as dysarthria, a bulbar paralysis that made it difficult for him to speak normally. This condition was also the cause of several difficult moments in his later attempts to sing in various venues.

