Moderna has presented this Tuesday the results of a clinical trial that confirm the efficacy of its vaccine in minors between 12 and 17. The pharmaceutical company announced last week that at the beginning of June it will request authorization from the European Medicines Agency for its drug can be used in that age group. The US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, has called for “independent and transparent” studies to be carried out on the origin of the coronavirus that causes covid-19, during his speech at the annual assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO). “We have to better understand the pandemic in order to better respond to future threats, and studies of the origin of covid-19 have to be transparent, based on science and the independence of experts,” Becerra stressed.