Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

India exceeds 15 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. The Asian country is mired in a virulent second wave: this Monday it registered a new daily maximum of both infections and deaths: 273,810 cases and 1,619 deaths. The United Kingdom has notified this Sunday that 10 people have died from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since last September 9. Almost 33 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine in the country, which has registered 1,882 new infections.