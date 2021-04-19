Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

India exceeds 15 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. The Asian country is mired in a virulent second wave: this Monday it registered a new daily maximum of both infections and deaths: 273,810 cases and 1,619 deaths. In Spain, the vaccination campaign continues its course with the arrival of at least 1.4 million doses, mainly from the combined Pfizer and BIoNTech. The United Kingdom has notified this Sunday that 10 people have died from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since last September 9. From this Monday, the Community of Madrid applies restrictions on mobility in 17 basic health areas and three municipalities, where 446,205 citizens reside