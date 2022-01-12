There is less and less time for Argentine football to return (February 11) and the teams are preparing for a new season.
We tell you the latest news about the pass market and how the campuses continue to be assembled.
One of the protagonists of the pass market. After leaving San Lorenzo, he flirted with Vélez, but will eventually go to Turkish football.
One of the figures of the last championship. An offer came from Saudi Arabia that was very difficult to reject. From the economic, irresistible. From sports?
Malcom Braida was wanted by several clubs, but there is already an agreement for him to reach San Lorenzo. They would buy 50% of the pass to the Institute.
A surprise. Valentín Castellanos confessed that he received a call from River and that he has the desire to play in the Millionaire. They are also looking for him from Europe and Palmeiras offered about 10 million for his pass.
After a difficult adaptation in Boca, Esteban Rolón could go to Racing. The player had the desire to have revenge and fight for a place. It will depend on several factors and the interest of the Xeneize in getting rid of it or not.
Jorge Carrascal is wanted by Nacional de Uruguay. With the arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero and his irregular performance, they could look for a way out for him in 2022.
Matías Pisano returns to Argentine soccer. It has already been confirmed as a reinforcement of Aldosivi.
There is already an oral agreement for Juan Sánchez Miño to arrive in Colón. He will play the Copa Libertadores.
