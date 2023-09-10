After Matchday 7 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament was played, the MX League is on break for the FIFA date of the month of September, returning to actions until next Friday the 15th.
He Stove Football It continues because the clubs still have until September 13 to make their final moves.
Here the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
The Argentine defender joined the list of options of the America to cover the lower part, however, the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the Racing Avellaneda He rejected the capital club’s offer, which was 4.5 million dollars.
The Academy wants 5.5 million dollars clean to negotiate it.
According ESPNthe forward has become a real signing option for the Blue Cross, thanks to the fact that the cost of his letter and his salary are within the reach of the club. The Uruguayan of America Mineiro He has European experience, and he already played in Mexico a few years ago with the Tampico Madero and Alebrijes Oaxaca in the Expansion League.
Another of La Maquina Celeste’s options for the forward would be the Paraguayan from Argentinos Juniors. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe area of sports intelligence was the one that suggested the Guaraní already Mastriani as possible reinforcements. However, no offer has yet been made by the celestials.
Fernando Esquivel reported that the krasnodar of Russia rejected the offer launched by the America to sign the Paraguayan defender. The Coapa team wanted a loan for one year with an option to purchase.
The Belgian rejected the different offers he had to leave the Sevillehowever, Tigers maintains interest in his services, whether for this transfer market or for the winter one. Although the winger managed to convince the Nervionense team to stay in his ranks, the journalist Pello Maldonado He assured, along with the media Postthat the U sought to hire him, but lack of time complicated the negotiation.
