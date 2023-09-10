He Stove Football It continues because the clubs still have until September 13 to make their final moves.

Here the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:

#Racing rejected a FORMAL offer from #America 🇲🇽 by Gonzalo Piovi, it was 4.5MDD for the entire pass. 👉The defender in the last few hours agreed to his contract with Las Águilas and wants to leave. ▶The Academy wants them to reach 5.5 million dollars clean to negotiate it. pic.twitter.com/dA5ZjTdaRO — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) September 9, 2023

The Academy wants 5.5 million dollars clean to negotiate it.

Gonzalo Mastriani, an affordable reinforcement option for Cruz Azulhttps://t.co/Tw0479qfuC pic.twitter.com/QYNVLwXAXu — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) September 9, 2023

🚨🚂 Sports intelligence area and particular advice aimed at the Club (Ordiales). 🔴 They have suggested Gonzalo Pastriani (🇺🇾) and Gabriel Ávalos (🇵🇾) as “emergency options” for Cruz Azul’s forward line. Still no formal offer. Except for a surprise or “miracle”, Cruz… pic.twitter.com/9EYF2zHbfb — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) September 8, 2023

The Paraguayan Junior Alonso sounds to reinforce the center of America. Statistically, he would be a solid signing for the club and Liga MX. ✅ Pass Rank

✅ Air Game

✅ Positioning Will he be the chosen one of the Eagles? pic.twitter.com/y3UfecJ2hf — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) September 6, 2023