The Eagles have players who attract the attention of other clubs, which is why they are analyzing who could leave given the offers presented, but at the same time, the Brazilian coach André Jardine knows that there are positions that must be strengthened.

Here we leave you the latest transfer news from the azulcrema club:

Now, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that there is already an offer from the Fulhamalthough there is also another Naples from Italy. From Coapa there is a green light to evaluate.

According Fernando Esquivelthe royals have put on the table a figure close to 5.5 million dollars for El Cabecita, which they are analyzing in El Nido to be able to give their response.

The source indicates that the azulcrema board and the defender have already reached an agreement, so the official announcement will be made once the corresponding medical examinations are approved.

Supposedly the Lagunero youth player still had a contract with the Smurfs until the summer of 2025, but seeing his participation reduced, he decided to end the relationship.

“The following week we sat down to see if it can be closed, thank God for a new renewal of six more months. Let's hope it happens, it closes and then nothing, happy and grateful to the board for the trust they have given me and the coaching staff as well.”indicated the left back.

“The renewal consists of a multi-year contract, starting from two years, with a salary and bonuses included of close to four million dollars, which would make it one of the best paid in Mexico”could be read.