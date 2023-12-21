He America fulfilled his goal of lifting the 14th title in the Liga MX after having won the 2023 Apertura Tournament in the Aztec stadium. Although it is too early to talk about the next Clausura 2024, the reality is that it is very close.
The Eagles have players who attract the attention of other clubs, which is why they are analyzing who could leave given the offers presented, but at the same time, the Brazilian coach André Jardine knows that there are positions that must be strengthened.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news from the azulcrema club:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For some time it has been known about the interest in Europe in the Uruguayan defender of the Americaespecially in England.
Now, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that there is already an offer from the Fulhamalthough there is also another Naples from Italy. From Coapa there is a green light to evaluate.
Before completing the Apertura 2023, it was mentioned that Striped He was after the services of the Uruguayan and now it is a reality, since they presented an offer.
According Fernando Esquivelthe royals have put on the table a figure close to 5.5 million dollars for El Cabecita, which they are analyzing in El Nido to be able to give their response.
For a few weeks now it has been mentioned that the left side of the Racing Genk of Belgium wants to be repatriated, since it is in the interest of the America, Blue Cross, Chivas, Striped and Tigersbut apparently, those from Coapa are close to closing it, at least that's what the portal revealed Halftime.
The source indicates that the azulcrema board and the defender have already reached an agreement, so the official announcement will be made once the corresponding medical examinations are approved.
Supposedly the Lagunero youth player still had a contract with the Smurfs until the summer of 2025, but seeing his participation reduced, he decided to end the relationship.
The Chilean will continue to be linked to Nido for at least one more year because the board of directors Tigers and America They agreed to renew the loan until December 2024, as indicated ESPNsince the defender does not enter into the Uruguayan coach's plans Robert Dante Siboldiwhile Garden He does see him as a point guard in his squad.
A possible departure for the Auriazul youth squad is widely mentioned due to his age, however, he broke the silence and announced that he hopes to remain in Nido for at least another six months.
“The following week we sat down to see if it can be closed, thank God for a new renewal of six more months. Let's hope it happens, it closes and then nothing, happy and grateful to the board for the trust they have given me and the coaching staff as well.”indicated the left back.
The captain of America Together with his representative he is working on its renewal. Thanks to his successful time on the team, he will receive a large salary increase, according to the page 365 scores.
“The renewal consists of a multi-year contract, starting from two years, with a salary and bonuses included of close to four million dollars, which would make it one of the best paid in Mexico”could be read.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #signings #América #heading #C2024 #Fuentes #Lichnovsky #39Cabecita39 #Arteaga #Cáceres #Henry
Leave a Reply