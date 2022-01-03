When it seemed that the Rayados de Monterrey would not make movements for the Clausura 2022 and Club World Cup tournament, this week several movements will be confirmed to start the local tournament that starts this January 7.
During the winter market, several rumors arose around the whole of the Sultana del Norte, but the board of directors has worked calmly and little by little the new additions will be announced.
It should be remembered that the winter market to sign foreign footballers closes until February 1, while the local market this January 3, so there is less than a month for the squads to be complete.
Therefore, we share the most relevant and current news about the Gang signings at the beginning of January.
In the absence of the official announcement of both directives, Luis Romo will be a new Rayados de Monterrey player, while, Carlos Rodriguez will do the same wearing the Cruz Azul shirt, the exchange was made and the Machine was able to get rid of blunt before he was released without leaving any profit in the coffers.
So that, Luis Romo It would be the first registration of the Monterrey team, while Rodriguez it will be the first casualty.
Rodolfo Pizarro was captured when he left the physical and medical tests at the club’s facilities, and his second stage with the Monterrey team is confirmed, the attacking midfielder left Inter Miami after two seasons and will return to Mexican football. It is expected that the official announcement will be made in the next few hours.
In the last weeks of 2021 the rumor about the supposed interest of the Albiazul team for the services of the attacker of the Guadalajara team was very strong, Alexis vegaHowever, it was confirmed that there were no offers for the player due to his high cost and although many already placed him in the Sultana, everything indicates that the rojiblanco ’10’ will continue to follow,
In the first weeks of December, the first rumor about the Gang’s team signings was the supposed interest in signing the Colombian offensive midfielder, Jorge Carrascal, but due to the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro The rumor has already died down and during the last days no more information about it has emerged.
