Follow live the state of health of the Spanish singer, Raphael after suffering a stroke during the recording of ‘La Revuelta’ and the last hour today.
21:29
His visit this Monday to ‘El Hormiguero’
Raphael had been on Pablo Motos’ show, ‘El Hormiguero’, this Monday, as part of the promotion of his recent new album, ‘Ayer still’, and the concerts he has planned for this weekend at the Wizink Center in Madrid.
This was Raphael’s time at ‘El Hormiguero’ this Monday.
21:26
The moment in which Raphael has been evacuated from the Príncipe Gran Vía theater
The singer left the theater where ‘La Revuelta’ was recorded on his own two feet, but an ambulance was waiting for him at the door.
21:24
Concerts this weekend at the Wizink Center
Raphael has had two concerts announced for months at the Wizink Center in Madrid, for this Friday the 10th and Saturday the 21st, as part of his ‘Victoria’ tour.
21:20
Recording of Broncano’s program
Raphael was preparing to record RTVE’s ‘La Revuelta’ when he started to feel bad around 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday. Sources from the network have confirmed to ABC that the singer left the theater on his own but at the door he was evacuated from the area in an ambulance.
