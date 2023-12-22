After having reinforced the team for Apertura 2023, Universidad Nacional is not expected to make many moves for Clausura 2024, although anything can happen in the winter transfer market.

Here we leave you the latest news on signings, losses and rumors about the Auriazules:

Rafael Fernández to Xolos de Tijuana. One of the best youth players in recent years. It's a shame not to be able to enjoy more time with the team.#WhiteRoosters pic.twitter.com/rnuqHV7TgG — Jesús Alejandro (@elalemendoza) May 25, 2023

However, so far there have been no further negotiations.

Therefore, his future would be in MLS wave Liga MXeven the Olé Diary He shared that there are five Mexican clubs raising their hands: Blue Cross, Striped, America, Cougars and Xolos.

The portal Halftime commented that La Maquina made the decision to look for a striker who had experience in the Liga MX and the charrúa adapts to what the club is looking for, after his time at Universidad Nacional and Braves of Juarez.

In addition to this, the communicator assured that it would be in the next few hours when the official announcement would be made. It must be remembered that Chivas He was the other one interested in the forward, but if his arrival at CU was official, he would have failed to achieve his goal.

Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.

According to the reporter Jesus Hernandez, Chivas He sought the return of the winger, but he refused, since apparently offers could arrive from the north: Tigers either Striped. It should also be remembered that the national team is polled from Europe.

In several places it is taken for granted, although for now the midfielder has preferred not to talk about the possible signing with UNAM.

The Brazilian only joined the team in the last Apertura 2023 at the request of the Turkish Mohamed.

A few days ago, South American media reported that the attacker was interested in Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador, although it is also surveyed by the Racing Avellaneda of his country and Penarol From Uruguay.

It is even detailed that Cougars I could use it as a bargaining chip.