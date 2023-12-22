From the hand of the Argentine Antonio Mohamed, Cougars returned to be a protagonist in the Liga MX, after having reached the semifinals. Unfortunately, El Turco will not continue in command because he resigned, but to continue his legacy his assistant was left in charge. Gustavo Lemawho will seek to improve what was done previously.
After having reinforced the team for Apertura 2023, Universidad Nacional is not expected to make many moves for Clausura 2024, although anything can happen in the winter transfer market.
Here we leave you the latest news on signings, losses and rumors about the Auriazules:
Tijuana Xolos is interested in the Argentine Juan Dinennoso they would be preparing a deal that would include the midfielder, as reported Karla Uzeta of the Record Diary.
However, so far there have been no further negotiations.
The Argentine striker aims to leave Boca Juniors and his destination would not be in South America because on repeated occasions he assured that he would only defend theXeneizes.
Therefore, his future would be in MLS wave Liga MXeven the Olé Diary He shared that there are five Mexican clubs raising their hands: Blue Cross, Striped, America, Cougars and Xolos.
El Toro will be a new reinforcement of Blue Crosssince the latter paid the Cougars the exit clause of nine million dollars.
The portal Halftime commented that La Maquina made the decision to look for a striker who had experience in the Liga MX and the charrúa adapts to what the club is looking for, after his time at Universidad Nacional and Braves of Juarez.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe forward of the Puebla would be very close to becoming a reinforcement of the Cougars.
In addition to this, the communicator assured that it would be in the next few hours when the official announcement would be made. It must be remembered that Chivas He was the other one interested in the forward, but if his arrival at CU was official, he would have failed to achieve his goal.
In some media they indicate that Cougars He does not plan to get rid of the Argentine striker, however, others say the opposite.
Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.
It was clear that El Chino does not miss the club that formed him at all, after showing the shirt of 'Re Made in CU'in addition to refusing to return.
According to the reporter Jesus Hernandez, Chivas He sought the return of the winger, but he refused, since apparently offers could arrive from the north: Tigers either Striped. It should also be remembered that the national team is polled from Europe.
The midfielder of University Sports of Peru, chosen as the 'Best Player in League 1 Betsson 2023'is about to join the Cougars. The Peruvian has a contract with the U until December 2025, so the cats would have to pay the termination clause.
In several places it is taken for granted, although for now the midfielder has preferred not to talk about the possible signing with UNAM.
According to the Brazilian press, the Vasco Da Gama He is looking to acquire the services of the university defender, although the CU team will not let him leave.
The Brazilian only joined the team in the last Apertura 2023 at the request of the Turkish Mohamed.
The Argentine fell below expectations in the last tournament, so if there was a good offer they would be willing to sell him.
A few days ago, South American media reported that the attacker was interested in Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador, although it is also surveyed by the Racing Avellaneda of his country and Penarol From Uruguay.
It is even detailed that Cougars I could use it as a bargaining chip.
