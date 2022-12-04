The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League came to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with its sights set on the Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it’s burning
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
the nephew of Lucas Zelarayan wants to do his career in Mexico and would be coming to the expansion league. He plays as a flyer and plays in the belgrano, which he would leave because he is not convinced by what they offer him. However, the name of the club was not revealed.
The midfielder was recognized as one of the best men in the Mexican teamwhich caused spotlights to fall on him.
Although a possible transfer to Europe is being handled, the president of Pachuca shared that no offer has arrived so far. The Tuzo youth squad is linked to the Ajax Amsterdam and the Bayer Leverkusen.
With the departure of the Argentine Gerardo Martino of the technical direction of Mexicothe name of the Uruguayan is one of the ones that sounds the most to give life to a new project for the next World Cup.
The sports director Jaime Ordiales will be in charge of choosing the new helmsman and does not look badly at the strategist of the tubes because he knows how to work with young people, he also likes the passion he shows on the bench and the way he handles himself in front of the media. However, he is not the only one in the range of options.
The Brazilian became a new reinforcement for Atlético San Luis, hoping that it will be the solution up front.
ESPN commented that the striker arrives at the request of the Brazilian coach andre jardinealthough they would hope to incorporate another attacker.
The 28-year-old net breaker arrives from wolverhampton England, but the last season he played with the Zurich Grasshopper in Switzerland, where he scored 20 goals in two seasons, but had to return with the wolves because he has a contract until June 2023.
According to the most recent reports, America and Mazatlan They would have reached an agreement for the Colombian, which would be for 80 percent of his letter. The report indicates that there are still some issues to be defined, such as the buyback clause, amounts and payment dates.
In the same way it is mentioned that there is already an agreement with the player’s agent and El Poeta and that the operation would reach a figure close to five million euros.
According to reports in the South American press, the attacker from León is on the radar of two of the most important teams in his country.
League of Quito He is one, who has already approached the emerald board to find out the conditions of the contract and study if it was worth launching for his services.
the other is Emelecwho has been following him for some time, appealing more to the winger’s affection for the club than to economic possibilities.
The last option is in Mexico with Puebla, because apparently it would be part of the negotiation with which La Fiera contracted the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon.
The World Cup in Qatar 2022 He has a contract until December 2024.
according to daily record It is a matter of details so that the archer of Independent of Avellaneda officially arrive at the Pumas.
The source shared that both parties have already reached an agreement, however, everything is handled in moderation until the Uruguayan passes the medical exams and physical tests to sign the contract.
The World Cup in Qatar 2022 had a previous step in Mexico to the military in Monarchs Morelia Y Mazatlan and now he hopes to fight for ownership.
This Friday, Necaxa made the signing of the Argentine winger official.
Arrives on loan from Argentine Juniorswith whom he renewed his bond until December 31, 2025.
The last year he was on loan with Independiente Avellaneda, apart from that he already has a past in the MX League having defended the saint Louis.
The Uruguayan winger arrives in Juárez as a free player, after having been with students of La Plata.
It will be in the next few hours when he lands in Mexico to sign a contract that will bind him to the club until 2025.
The midfielder who has spent the last few weeks with the FC Volunteer from Rumania will arrive directly at the Rayados preseason to join the team as quickly as possible.
Once you carry out the medical and physical tests, your incorporation will be made official, after a good time in Europe.
