#Belgrano – The CD promised Gonzalo Zelarayán that they will sign a contract in March. The family did not like that they did not offer to sign him now, and he sent videos of the player to Mexico.

In the next few days he will travel to join a club of the Mexican promotion in free condition pic.twitter.com/4xBA1pNLBM – Sports Impact (@impactodeport) December 2, 2022

Although a possible transfer to Europe is being handled, the president of Pachuca shared that no offer has arrived so far. The Tuzo youth squad is linked to the Ajax Amsterdam and the Bayer Leverkusen.

The sports director Jaime Ordiales will be in charge of choosing the new helmsman and does not look badly at the strategist of the tubes because he knows how to work with young people, he also likes the passion he shows on the bench and the way he handles himself in front of the media. However, he is not the only one in the range of options.

Leonardo Bonatini arrived at Atlético San Luis after not playing in the 2022-23 season with Wolverhampton Wanderers of England. pic.twitter.com/ffAPtHi9jA — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 4, 2022

ESPN commented that the striker arrives at the request of the Brazilian coach andre jardinealthough they would hope to incorporate another attacker.

The 28-year-old net breaker arrives from wolverhampton England, but the last season he played with the Zurich Grasshopper in Switzerland, where he scored 20 goals in two seasons, but had to return with the wolves because he has a contract until June 2023.

MAZATLAN ⚓ ✍🏼 America and Mazatlán have reached an agreement in principle for Nicolás Benedetti and 80% of the letter

➡️ Still details to refine: buyback clause and amounts / dates of payments

➡️ Agreement reached with agent/player

➡️ Management round 5 MDD Advanced management… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/hLrbWY4MFj — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 2, 2022

In the same way it is mentioned that there is already an agreement with the player’s agent and El Poeta and that the operation would reach a figure close to five million euros.

👉According to the press of that country and specifically on GolTV, Mena is on the list of targets to be sought by the new ‘Bombillo’ coach, Miguel Rondelli, in a preseason 🔎 Ángel Mena is on the radar of other teams, the Quito league and Puebla 👀 pic.twitter.com/6RbUxNi982 – Flexverdiblanco (@Flexverdiblanc0) December 4, 2022

League of Quito He is one, who has already approached the emerald board to find out the conditions of the contract and study if it was worth launching for his services.

the other is Emelecwho has been following him for some time, appealing more to the winger’s affection for the club than to economic possibilities.

The last option is in Mexico with Puebla, because apparently it would be part of the negotiation with which La Fiera contracted the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon.

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 He has a contract until December 2024.

🚨[CONFIRMADO] Pumas reached a verbal agreement to sign Sebastián Sosa. 👇👇https://t.co/aHfijANE1O — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 3, 2022

The source shared that both parties have already reached an agreement, however, everything is handled in moderation until the Uruguayan passes the medical exams and physical tests to sign the contract.

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 had a previous step in Mexico to the military in Monarchs Morelia Y Mazatlan and now he hopes to fight for ownership.

🚨 Welcome to the Rays, @damianbatallini! 👋 The Argentine, Damián Batallini, joins our squad for the CL2023 tournament.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UcQq9lzk0G — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 3, 2022

Arrives on loan from Argentine Juniorswith whom he renewed his bond until December 31, 2025.

The last year he was on loan with Independiente Avellaneda, apart from that he already has a past in the MX League having defended the saint Louis.

#EDLP He went through City Bell to look for his last belongings, tomorrow he will be in Mexico 🇲🇽 to join the #Juarez 👍 Manuel Castro ends his contract in #Students 🦁 pic.twitter.com/uM6aY3XLO9 — Fer Pujol 🤞🎙️ (@pujolfernando) December 3, 2022

It will be in the next few hours when he lands in Mexico to sign a contract that will bind him to the club until 2025.

Omar Govea will arrive on Wednesday to join the preseason of #stripedhttps://t.co/zXrcD37TrX pic.twitter.com/xdMLJ2080a — @telediario (@telediario) December 4, 2022

Once you carry out the medical and physical tests, your incorporation will be made official, after a good time in Europe.