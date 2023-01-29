The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already begun its fourth day, but Stove Football continues, since the teams have until January 31 to make their moves.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
The identity of the Belgian team that is looking for the forward was finally known: Standard Liège. Cesar Caballero of ESPN announced that there are advanced steps between America and the European club to take over the Uruguayan.
The offer is two million dollars for 50 percent of the letter, with an option to pay another 30 percent in one year. The azulcrema directive is analyzing it.
The draft bombshell novel is over, since the Colombian will not come. According to Leon Lecandaof ESPNthe striker will not be reinforcement of Blue Cross because they have full the quota of untrained players in Mexico. In addition to this, he added that the celestial team is projected to stay as it is, without more ups or downs.
The champion Pachuca took over the services of the Uruguayan, who terminated his contract with the Queretaro.
The defender is trusted by the coach Guillermo Almadawho is his compatriot and welcomed him in the video uploaded to social networks.
Finally the Colombian was announced as reinforcement of Saints Lagoon. The striker arrives on loan from the inter miami of the MLS.
Even though it was mentioned that the winger was in talks to join the Barcelona B of Raphael Marquez, it will not be so. Due to visa problems, the defender could not put on the Blaugrana club jacket and now he returns with PachucaIt was even already registered.
His last club was Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.
The forward still does not know what will happen in his future, since he does not enter into plans of Chivas, but neither finds accommodation. It’s known that Bravos Y Puebla They have asked about their services, despite the fact that the second technician, Eduardo ArceHe denied that they were looking for him. In addition to this, the two teams are not willing to pay the high salary he receives.
Finally, although the manager of the Flock, the Serbian Veljko Paunovichas told him to look for another team, the sports director, the Spanish Fernando Hierro, tells him to fight for a place on the team. Shady matter.
The Argentinian arrived as a new signing of the Mazatlanbeing part of the win that the team received on this fourth day.
The 24-year-old defender comes from Central Rosary of Argentina, assigned as a loan until the end of 2023 with a purchase option for 50 percent of its letter.
The Colombian end of the Santa Fe Independent of your country already has a verbal agreement with Bravos.
In a matter of hours he will be presented as a border transfer, in the absence of medical examinations and the signing of the contract, which would be for two years.
This Saturday it became strange that the Paraguayan started from the bench against Chivashowever, there was a reason,
Yes Bravos in itself is going through a bad moment, now they will suffer the departure of their scorer, since in a press conference, the Argentine coach Hernan Cristante He announced that the Paraguayan has the possibility of leaving and wants to leave. The fate of him, the Colo Colo From Chile.
A hard loss for the border, since the striker had three goals.
