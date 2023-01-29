Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

STANDARD LIEGE 🔴⚪

AMERICA 🦅 ✍🏼 As César Caballero (ESPN) announced, there are negotiations initiated between America and Liège by Federico Viñas. +Details:

➡️ Offer of 2 MDD x 50% of the letter.

➡️ Option to +30% in 1 year.

➡️ Contact with Agent/Player. *️⃣ America analyzes. pic.twitter.com/02Nnbxb9eP — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 27, 2023

The offer is two million dollars for 50 percent of the letter, with an option to pay another 30 percent in one year. The azulcrema directive is analyzing it.

ANOTHER FALLEN ❌ It seems that Radamel Falcao does not make it to Cruz Azul, according to ESPN’s León Lecanda. 😶 The cementers will stay as they are because they did not release a foreigner’s place and there was no FORMAL approach from the celestial directive. The bomb did not explode. pic.twitter.com/ScdG6e7fGJ – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 29, 2023

In a video that included some of his legends, the champion @Tuzos introduced Enzo Martínez as reinforcement. The Uruguayan militated last year in Querétaro ➡️ https://t.co/O3KcyGAD9t pic.twitter.com/q9yhQ78MTQ — Eduardo López (@lalozky) January 27, 2023

The defender is trusted by the coach Guillermo Almadawho is his compatriot and welcomed him in the video uploaded to social networks.

Emerson Rodríguez arrived at Santos Laguna after registering two goals and zero assists in 25 games with Inter Miami from the United States. pic.twitter.com/lUKC0zge2q — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 28, 2023

Daniel Aceves returns to Pachuca.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/MdQhZIw5Kq — Sgc mx (@sgcmx) January 28, 2023

His last club was Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.

YOUR CHOICES! 🇦🇹👀 Santiago Ormeño has Puebla on the horizon or stay in Chivas without playing. ➡️ Diario AS indicates that Ormedeus is negotiating his arrival in Puebla; but if it does not materialize, he will stay with Chivas for the rest of the semester. FC Juárez also asked about him. pic.twitter.com/IFpFizuMis – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 27, 2023

Finally, although the manager of the Flock, the Serbian Veljko Paunovichas told him to look for another team, the sports director, the Spanish Fernando Hierro, tells him to fight for a place on the team. Shady matter.

Facundo Almada arrived in Mazatlán after adding 82 games with Rosario Central from Argentina. pic.twitter.com/cIqaXH7UxS — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 28, 2023

The 24-year-old defender comes from Central Rosary of Argentina, assigned as a loan until the end of 2023 with a purchase option for 50 percent of its letter.

CONFIRMED 🚨🇨🇴 As we told you last Saturday, Andrey Estupiñan is a NEW player of the @fcjuarezoofficial. The extreme left Colombian arrives free after not renewing with @Santa Fe. It will be presented in the next few hours once the medical/physical tests are passed and the contract is signed. pic.twitter.com/usgcnixk1z – Passion Bravos (@pasionbravos) January 27, 2023

In a matter of hours he will be presented as a border transfer, in the absence of medical examinations and the signing of the contract, which would be for two years.

Yes Bravos in itself is going through a bad moment, now they will suffer the departure of their scorer, since in a press conference, the Argentine coach Hernan Cristante He announced that the Paraguayan has the possibility of leaving and wants to leave. The fate of him, the Colo Colo From Chile.

A hard loss for the border, since the striker had three goals.