On the subject of Luis Chávez and that a team that already had Mexicans in the Bundesliga is going, we can rule out Bayer Leverkusen, the club does not have it in its sights due to its price. So the options would be: Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Let’s hope that one of the 2 occurs ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ZIRGzhnzX3 — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) January 25, 2023

SIVASSPOR 🔴

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ JORDY CAICEDO, NEW SIVASSPOR PLAYER. ➡️ Arrives from Tigres UANL. 💵✍🏼 Loan with charge for 6 months with option to 1 year. Purchase option included. *️⃣ Leave Tigres after only 6 months at the Club. pic.twitter.com/Wti0gdINbD — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 26, 2023

🚨 Confirm @fer_esquivel22 the contacts between Juárez and Cádiz by Iván Alejo. 📌 There has been no offer yet. 💰 Juarez is looking for a loan. 🙌🏻 Alejo’s agent has offered him to the Mexican club. #CadizCF #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/jsMFpqb2Ek — We are Cádiz (@SomosCadiz_CF) January 26, 2023

There was already contact between the directives, as the European’s agent approached to offer the services, with the border club looking for him to arrive on loan.

The Millionaires have not made any formal offers, although both Atlas and juarez They are willing to give in to their elements.

The azulcrema directive remains under analysis.

Federico Viñas has new offers abroad 🇧🇪🇺🇸https://t.co/DdAJbJo4Rm — AS USA (@US_diarioas) January 26, 2023

Cruz Azul analyzes ending the loan (valid until June) of Michael Estrada. ‘Chocolatín’ has offers from the United Arab Emirates. Your pass is around 5 million dollars and Cruz Azul will not make the purchase option valid. Time to generate another income, @TolucaFC 🤑🤑🤑 Via: @nahuelfutbol pic.twitter.com/3Za7g0uHvt — Scarlet Pride (@OEscarlata_) January 26, 2023

In this way, the striker would return to Toluca to place himself under the orders of Ignacio Ambrizhaving only one week to find another destination.

Chiquete Orozco reached an agreement with #Chivas to extend his contract until 2026 according to sources consulted. Hopefully the announcement will be officially announced soon. #Chiquete2026 pic.twitter.com/kibQFeedSz — The Leaders (@_los_lideres) January 26, 2023

Information from 🇲🇽, via @miguel_delucio about the future of @FALCAO “We are waiting for Cruz Azul to take the step to move forward. Times are tight. We are waiting to see what they decide. The ball is in his court.” Does blue suit Radamel?🔵@CriteriumDep pic.twitter.com/cmICuvxnyC — CRITERIUM- 🇨🇴 #ColombianosEnElExterior ☕ (@CriteriumDep) January 26, 2023

According to TUDNthe celestial board would have already reached a verbal agreement for the striker to join the squad, however, they still have to cut one of their foreigners in order to register it.

Miguel Tapias has a pre-agreement with Minnesota United to join the team in the summer of 2023, as a free agent The defender seeks to terminate his contract and join the MLS team from the beginning of the season pic.twitter.com/QR2EeRtHmk — Raúl Gómez 🏆x7 (@R_Gomez_06) January 24, 2023

The defending champion ends his contract with the tubes at the end of Clausura 2023, however, the loons They want it sooner, therefore, they would finalize a negotiation with the Hidalgo team.