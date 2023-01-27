The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already begun its fourth day, but Stove Football continues, since the teams still have the opportunity to make changes in their squads.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
During the week it was learned that the Porto de Portugal put six million euros on the table to take the player from Pachuca, a team that has him valued at eight million and was going to analyze him, however, now it has come to light that he is also followed from the bundesligasince it is on the radar of the eintracht frankfurt and the VfB Stuttgart.
It was confirmed that the Ecuadorian is leaving Tigres to come to football in Turkey with the sivasspor. It goes as a loan for six months with an option to a year and purchase included.
Bravos does not let go of his desire to strengthen himself and now he has started negotiations to take over the Spanish midfielder from Cadiz.
There was already contact between the directives, as the European’s agent approached to offer the services, with the border club looking for him to arrive on loan.
According to the journalist Fernando EsquivelAmérica continues to analyze its options and now has the two players in its sights, who develop as right-backs.
The Millionaires have not made any formal offers, although both Atlas and juarez They are willing to give in to their elements.
The azulcrema directive remains under analysis.
After being denied his chance to leave the Pachucathe Uruguayan forward of the America interested in the MLS and in the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium. However, the names of the two teams were not revealed.
According to the journalist Nahuel FerreiraCruz Azul is analyzing the option of cutting off the Ecuadorian’s loan prematurely, since he has a contract until June and has a clause of five million dollars that will not be executed.
In this way, the striker would return to Toluca to place himself under the orders of Ignacio Ambrizhaving only one week to find another destination.
In the absence of the official announcement, sources close to Chivas report that the club and the center-back have signed a contract extension valid until 2026, this after the desire of some teams in the MX League for signing him.
Machine continues to insist on dropping the transfer market bomb with the Colombian from Vallecano Ray.
According to TUDNthe celestial board would have already reached a verbal agreement for the striker to join the squad, however, they still have to cut one of their foreigners in order to register it.
According to the journalist Tom Bogard, Minnesota United He has an agreement with the central defender of La de la so that he joins in the summer as a free agent.
The defending champion ends his contract with the tubes at the end of Clausura 2023, however, the loons They want it sooner, therefore, they would finalize a negotiation with the Hidalgo team.
