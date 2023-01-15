The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, is playing its second date, but Stove Football continues, since the teams still have the opportunity to make changes in their squads.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
This Friday, León surprised on his social networks by inviting all the fans to give his farewell match to the emerald captain.
After the announcement, it is now known that El Chapo will leave Mexican soccer to arrive at the Everton from Chile, traveling next Tuesday to do medical exams and sign.
It should be remembered that the historic green belly did not want to go to the Puebla nor to the cougars in the current and past transfer market, respectively.
After much speculation about the arrival of the Colombian, in the end, Tigres declined the efforts to take over his services.
Despite being very interested in the forward of the eintracht frankfurtthe forms of the German club did not facilitate anything.
Candidates for América for the left side follow him and continue to come out.
Journalist Fernando Esquivel He comments that there are already negotiations with the Santos Laguna board of directors, seeking a percentage of the player’s card.
Just a few days ago, the defender expressed his desire to reach Europe, either the sporting gijon of Spain or any other, remembering that the Galatasaray He already offered once without his proposal being accepted.
The champion Pachuca would have said goodbye to the current scoring champion, since he would have reached an agreement with tigers to transfer it.
The complete operation would be around seven million dollars, for which he would report next Monday in Nuevo León for the corresponding examinations.
Juárez said goodbye to the Argentine winger, who has already been announced as a signing for the belgrano from Argentina.
El Caco signed a contract until December 2024.
The brother of Cesar Monteswho also plays as a central defender, returned to Necaxa after his adventure in Spain with the Real Aviles Industrial.
The defender was never able to debut with the team because he did not have his paperwork on time, returning early.
The substitute goalkeeper Xolos has passed into the ranks of Queretaro.
Factor’s future is cloudy, since being cut by the bragadoes not interest the Real Betiswhich would seek to accommodate it as soon as possible.
It’s known that tigers He has already raised his hand to repatriate him, but now, his brother Mauroelement of juarezhas commented that there are more offers, both in Mexico, the MLS and Spain.
The Colombian says goodbye to Tijuana, as he will arrive in Colo Colo as a loan with a purchase option.
He is expected to arrive in Chile this Sunday to sign his contract.
Although it was assumed that the winger would join Cruz Azul, different sources indicated that he did not show up at the La Noria facilities.
The reporter of w sports, Gerardo Fabianrevealed that the signing has been complicated, since details need to be refined to reach an agreement with the player from Mazatlan.
Despite ringing many times to leave Cruz Azul, the Chilean has already been notified that he will remain at La Noria because no other signings have been made.
The reporter of ESPN, Leon Lecandainformed that in case a reinforcement arrives, the sacrificed would be another foreigner.
with the injury that Alexis Vega suffered this Friday, it is mentioned that there would be possibilities for the striker to remain in Chivas.
However, offers for their services have already come out. Bravos presented a formal loan offer, while Pumas barely approached the representative, also wanting a loan.
