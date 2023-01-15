Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

LION 🦁

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ❌ LUIS MONTES WILL NOT CONTINUE IN LEÓN. ➡️ As anticipated @TransferLigaMX He will go to Everton de Viña.

➡️ León prepares a farewell to Montes at his stadium.

➡️ Travel to Chile next Tuesday, medical exams and subsequent signature. pic.twitter.com/oeevoagaU3 — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 14, 2023

After the announcement, it is now known that El Chapo will leave Mexican soccer to arrive at the Everton from Chile, traveling next Tuesday to do medical exams and sign.

It should be remembered that the historic green belly did not want to go to the Puebla nor to the cougars in the current and past transfer market, respectively.

TIGERS 🐯 ❌ RAFAEL SANTOS DELETED IS NOT ARRIVING. ✍🏼 Tigres declined efforts after Eintracht’s latest counteroffer. ➡️ 15 MDD + bonuses. In 3 installments max.

➡️ There was no agreement with the player either. *️⃣ They never liked the ways of Germans and player. pic.twitter.com/IYKE6Wpy88 — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 14, 2023

Despite being very interested in the forward of the eintracht frankfurtthe forms of the German club did not facilitate anything.

AMERICA 🦅 ✍🏼 As exclusively advanced @jovenesfutmx There are negotiations in progress between America and Santos for Omar Campos. ➡️ Offer for a % of the player’s card.

➡️ Santos analyzes and will answer soon. days.

➡️ Contact with agent/player in search of agreement. pic.twitter.com/Nq52FkbTZH — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 15, 2023

Journalist Fernando Esquivel He comments that there are already negotiations with the Santos Laguna board of directors, seeking a percentage of the player’s card.

Just a few days ago, the defender expressed his desire to reach Europe, either the sporting gijon of Spain or any other, remembering that the Galatasaray He already offered once without his proposal being accepted.

TIGERS 🐯

💣 BOMB 💣

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ NICO IBÁÑEZ, NEW PLAYER OF UANL TIGRES. ➡️ Arrives from Pachuca. 💵 The complete operation is around 7 million dollars

✍🏼 4 years *️⃣ Report this Monday in Nuevo León for medical tests and subsequent signature. pic.twitter.com/KsWWrSZbrH — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 15, 2023

The complete operation would be around seven million dollars, for which he would report next Monday in Nuevo León for the corresponding examinations.

⚽ MATÍAS GARCÍA JOINS THE PIRATE!🏴‍☠️ ✍ The steering wheel closed its agreement with #Belgrano until December 2024 and joins the team led by Farré. Welcome, Coco!#BelgranoVamos 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/IT9BVKCgKN — Belgrano (@Belgrano) January 12, 2023

El Caco signed a contract until December 2024.

Alan Montes was in Spain for a little less than 6 months 🇪🇸, he ends his loan with Real Avilés, where he could not play for a minute. He returns to Necaxa 👀 pic.twitter.com/zEP3r90Uzc — Alexx Carrasquedo (@AlexCarZe) January 13, 2023

The defender was never able to debut with the team because he did not have his paperwork on time, returning early.

OFFICIAL. Carlos Higuera is the new goalkeeper for Querétaro FC. He arrives from Club Tijuana. 🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/giWVoEsyAN — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) January 14, 2023

#DiegoLainez he needs a Mexican club to rescue him and to have the motivation, preparation and enthusiasm to play again Do you agree or do you prefer that I continue looking for you in Europe? pic.twitter.com/DHljJZjvaH – Soccer Time (andresn) (@andresn) January 10, 2023

It’s known that tigers He has already raised his hand to repatriate him, but now, his brother Mauroelement of juarezhas commented that there are more offers, both in Mexico, the MLS and Spain.

⚪⚫ Fabián Castillo arrives this Sunday and Merentiel is one step away from Colo Colo https://t.co/dc5uY9R4jQ pic.twitter.com/9nRLOs1XJX – The Sports LT (@ElDeportivoLT) January 14, 2023

He is expected to arrive in Chile this Sunday to sign his contract.

Carlos Vargas will be the new left back of #Blue Cross, the third reinforcement of the Machine. 🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/43zs6Nzksw – HistoriaAzul (@Historia_Azul) January 14, 2023

The reporter of w sports, Gerardo Fabianrevealed that the signing has been complicated, since details need to be refined to reach an agreement with the player from Mazatlan.

A KILLER RETURNS IN THE AREA 🔥 Iván Morales is in the squad for today’s game, the board is giving him another chance. pic.twitter.com/OaWvPVw8kV – Cesar Maldonado (@CesarMa86392588) January 14, 2023

The reporter of ESPN, Leon Lecandainformed that in case a reinforcement arrives, the sacrificed would be another foreigner.

However, offers for their services have already come out. Bravos presented a formal loan offer, while Pumas barely approached the representative, also wanting a loan.