Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

César Luis Merlo reports that Puebla would be very close to finalizing the hiring of Luis Montes and Elías Hernández. pic.twitter.com/N7nClTYmOj – Alejandro Montes (@amontes_98) November 30, 2022

Due to this, the Esmeraldas are looking at how else to complete the payment for the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon and there is talk of the left side Oscar Villa and the French defender Julien Celestine.

🔥🔥 The proposal he sent you #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 to Luis Suarez is higher than the offers he has from the MLS and a minor club in Europe, while from #Guild 🇧🇷 They already rejected a proposal and for now there has been no further progress, you have to be cautious, it’s missing, but La Máquina took the lead.. pic.twitter.com/MFZzoZHGgt — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 18, 2022

Likewise, the celestial director, Victor Velazquezrecognized with w sports Cruz Azul negotiations for the striker. Halftime He shared that the cement club asks the Uruguayan to accept a salary of less than six million dollars a year.

Luis Malagón, nothing short of being America’s new goalkeeper; Ochoa has not renewedhttps://t.co/u2oC0wnPbx pic.twitter.com/qZfgQNdwGT — Halftime (@halftime) December 18, 2022

In addition to this, the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He assured that the Azulcrema board has finalized the purchase of the Olympic medalist due to the pauses generated in the renewal of Paco Memo, which would lead to the latter leaving or Oscar Jimenezwho also wants to leave the Nest looking for minutes.

IT WILL STILL BE “PUMAZBOYZ” According to reports in Brazil, Dani Alves rejected an offer from Botafogo and will continue in Liga MX with the Pumas #Cougars #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/sU620BcMCT – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) December 17, 2022

The winger would report to the club at the beginning of January.

Milton Caraglio returned to Mexico to join Venados; he comes from adding 10 games with San Luis de Chile. pic.twitter.com/8mAHAH1Eet — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 17, 2022

The 34-year-old striker comes from having been with the saint Louis of the Second Division of Chile.

⚽️ Omar Govea is a new Rayados reinforcement. After passing through Europe, he returns to Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/Z5Sxym9Nx5 – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) December 18, 2022

The 26-year-old midfielder only played ten games for the team, contributing one target, arriving in September.

After venturing into Europe with Royal Excel, Royal Antwerp Y Zulte Waregemin Belgian football, as well as the Porto B from Portugal, the azulcrema youth squad player finally returns to the MX League.

⚽: The negotiations for the defender César Montes to join the Espanyol de Barcelona team in the second part of the current season are advanced, the Spanish press reported. The conditions of the transfer would be: a transfer of one million euros with a purchase… pic.twitter.com/QqHzvaRUEH – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) December 17, 2022

TOWN 🎽 ✍🏼 Just this weekend Puebla and Atletico San Luis have reached an agreement for Facundo Waller. ➡️ Atlético seeks to keep % of the letter.

➡️ Lack of agreement on dates and amounts.

➡️ There is an agreement with an agent/player. ➡️ First to report: @PCamotera pic.twitter.com/KOy6TYuaXl — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 18, 2022

Therefore, The Strip is looking at how they could negotiate him to join their ranks in C2023.

Club León is interested in Lisandro Magallán, Argentinian central defender for AFC Ajax. 🇦🇷⚽️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/RjqXRhL9Ek — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) December 17, 2022