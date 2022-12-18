We are less than a month away from the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. For this reason, the teams continue to make moves in their ranks, so Stove Football is on fire.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The specialist in covering the transfer market, Fernando Esquivelannounced that the two players from León will not go to Puebla because although there was an agreement between directives, both refused to lower their salary, since the camoteros could not pay it.
Due to this, the Esmeraldas are looking at how else to complete the payment for the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon and there is talk of the left side Oscar Villa and the French defender Julien Celestine.
According to information that emerged in Brazil, the agents of the Uruguayan network breaker have offered him to various clubs, for now interesting the Guildwho expects how he could carry out the negotiation because his high salary is an obstacle.
Likewise, the celestial director, Victor Velazquezrecognized with w sports Cruz Azul negotiations for the striker. Halftime He shared that the cement club asks the Uruguayan to accept a salary of less than six million dollars a year.
After still not being able to reach an agreement with Guillermo OchoaIn America they are thinking of the Necaxa goalkeeper to be his replacement.
In addition to this, the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He assured that the Azulcrema board has finalized the purchase of the Olympic medalist due to the pauses generated in the renewal of Paco Memo, which would lead to the latter leaving or Oscar Jimenezwho also wants to leave the Nest looking for minutes.
The Brazilian showed that he wants to stay with the Pumas, as he has just rejected an offer from Botafogosince he wants to fulfill the remaining six months of his contract.
The winger would report to the club at the beginning of January.
The Argentine, who had a passage in Atlas, golden Y Blue Crossreturns to Mexico to join Deer of Merida on the expansion league.
The 34-year-old striker comes from having been with the saint Louis of the Second Division of Chile.
The FC Volunteer from Rumania confirmed that the Mexican will return to Aztec soccer to join Rayados, arriving on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
The 26-year-old midfielder only played ten games for the team, contributing one target, arriving in September.
After venturing into Europe with Royal Excel, Royal Antwerp Y Zulte Waregemin Belgian football, as well as the Porto B from Portugal, the azulcrema youth squad player finally returns to the MX League.
This Saturday, the defender did not play with Monterey a friendly duel because he is waiting to finalize his transfer to Europe with the Spanish from Barcelona. A few days ago it was mentioned that the Spanish team had been rejected by the royal board because they wanted to get the defense on loan without putting any money, however, TUDN reported that the operation could be closed with a transfer of one million euros with a mandatory purchase of seven million more in case of permanence, with a contract that would bind him until 2028. This year, El Cachorro was also related to the Dynamo Moscow Y Valencia.
After having lost some starting elements, Puebla It points to the Uruguayan from Atlético San Luis, a club that renewed it until 2025.
Therefore, The Strip is looking at how they could negotiate him to join their ranks in C2023.
The National of Uruguay announced the signing of the attacker, who arrives from Lionwhere he could not find a safe place after arriving in 2022.
Lion is trying to convince the Argentinian defender to terminate his contract with the Ajax Amsterdamwhich culminates in the summer of 2023. Added to this, La Fiera has already sent a formal offer to the Dutch club.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #transfers #Clausura #Malagón #Caraglio #Govea #Waller #Martínez
Leave a Reply