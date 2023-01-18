Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

Leo Flores will be transferred to Pachuca as he is included in the negotiation between Tigres and Pachuca for Nico Ibáñez. pic.twitter.com/HDqVjeikIj — :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) January 16, 2023

The forward of the sub-20 is considered a jewel.

#FromTheAngel | “The issue is not whether (Diego Lainez) comes or not, the issue is that he has to return to Mexico as he sees fit. He has already verified that he could not there” the column of @ArizpeMiguelZ: https://t.co/I9J3rMK35J pic.twitter.com/IrLHdAphcw — Halftime (@halftime) January 18, 2023

KEVIN IS NOT LEAVING Santiago Baños, president of América, confirmed that Pachuca does not want to release Kevin Álvarez https://t.co/pBokeTQrFF – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 17, 2023

Argentina handles the name of Nicolás López to reinforce River Plate. At the moment there is no offer on the table, just a rumor, although in Tigres they are not refusing to let him go to bring in another foreign striker. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/msdRbIctwE —Edgar Martinez (@garymtzjr) January 9, 2023

The millionaire club offered him a three-year contract with an option for one more, however, the royal team does not want to release him.

IT’S ALREADY ARMED 🔥 Through social networks, the Boca Juniors team made the arrival of Bruno Valdez official. The Paraguayan signed for the next 3 years with the xeneise team. 📸 @bocajrsoficial pic.twitter.com/KOaZcbZaCW – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 16, 2023

There are ADVANCED talks for striker Enner Valencia 🇪🇨 to extend his relationship (expiring in June) with the #Fenerbahce of Turkey until 2025, had talks with #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 and he even had an offer that he never responded to, for now the player from @LaTri will continue in Europe. pic.twitter.com/DnO8dOiiK7 — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 18, 2023

According to information from the Turkish journalist Ekrem KonurLa Máquina presented a two-year offer with an option to three for the striker, however, the World Cup player declined the proposal because he seeks to stay in European football, for which he is already in talks to renew.

America and Pachuca, far from reaching an agreement for the transfer of Federico Viñas https://t.co/wokl1QwcYl pic.twitter.com/1cskqEOqju — Halftime (@halftime) January 17, 2023

According to Halftimethe Eagles They would only let it go on sale, that is, not less than seven million dollars, something that the current monarch who was looking for a loan is not willing to pay.

🇱🇦 Welcome to Alteño territory, Gael Sandoval! To break it with the colors of Tepatitlán!#SangreAlteña 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/QsHIVkmKKz — Addicted to the Premier Mx (@adictosala_p) January 16, 2023

FROM FRANCE TO PORTUGAL Eugenio Pizzuto(19) is a new Sporting Braga player. pic.twitter.com/7uKhzcJrgl — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) January 26, 2022

Aaron Molinas (22), with a few minutes in Boca Jrs with the possibility of emigrating to Mexican soccer, they asked me to keep the team in reserve – Loan for 1 season with purchase option The offensive player in very good condition has Paraguayan roots and the possibility of becoming a national pic.twitter.com/gWgNSjP7zW – Juanma Figueredo (@FigueJuanma) January 17, 2023

The proposal was rejected because it did not convince Boca Juniors, however, the Guerreros still do not give it up and they are preparing another new offer.

Today marks 2 years of debuting with @clubsantos OMAR FIELDS🤝✅ May the career full of successes continue TO THE BEST LEFT SIDE OF MEXICAN SOCCER.🥵🍯 pic.twitter.com/8oVXEbeShR – UnicoSantista (@UnicoSantista) January 17, 2023

OFFICIAL! Luis Montes is a new Everton de Viña del Mar player. pic.twitter.com/pQ4SNXDS4G — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) January 17, 2023

Darío Lezcano had not scored a double since Date 2 of the Clausura 2020 against Pumas; now he does it in front of Tijuana. pic.twitter.com/o3CeAZahua — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 15, 2023

👉🏻 Defense and Justice closed the arrival of Paraguayan Rodrigo Bogarín and it is a new reinforcement. He arrives with the pass in his possession after playing in Libertad. ✅ The striker arrives with the pass in his possession and buys it until December 2025. pic.twitter.com/A9vXz73HYM — ONLY DEFENSE (@solodefensaok) January 18, 2023

Ayrton Preciado registered 10 goals and four assists in 57 games with Santos Laguna. pic.twitter.com/VBXF8niOc5 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 18, 2023

The president of the lagoon club, Dante Elizaldeconfirmed that the attacker asked to leave, something that was taken well, so he will no longer be taken into account in what he is looking for accommodation.

#bravosxFOZ Darwin Machís could leave the Ciudad Juárez Braves for Europe, today the Venezuelan did not train with the rest of the team. The next few hours are key for his departure to take place. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/eN8F6XkVAk — Jaqueline Almodóvar (@JaquelineAlmod1) January 18, 2023

The board is analyzing the possible departure of the striker.