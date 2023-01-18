The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already played its second date, but Stove Football continues, since the teams still have the opportunity to make changes in their squads.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
After making known the departure of the Argentine Nico Ibanez from Pachuca to Tigres, at the same time it was learned that the feline youth squad joined the ranks of the Tuzos on a one-year loan with a purchase option.
The forward of the sub-20 is considered a jewel.
The Real Betis He continues to seek accommodation for the attacker, however, in Europe no interested parties have appeared and in Mexico America and the United States raised their hands. tigers. In the case of the club that formed it, it has already been ruled out, since the sports director, Santiago BanosHe confessed that the youth squad was asking for two million dollars to return, something they rejected. Now, the way is clear for the U, which would have no problem in fulfilling its conditions.
The Eagles They are still looking for a right-back, they even tried to get the youth squad from Pachuca will enter the possible transfer of the Uruguayan Federico VinasHowever, the Mexican World Cup player has no interest in moving to the cream-blue ranks, since his dream is to play in Europe, where he hopes to reach through the Tuzos. Added to this, the feathered were made too much to pay ten million dollars for the defender.
A few days ago the Uruguayan from tigers rang to be reinforcement of the River Platehowever, the option has been dropped.
The millionaire club offered him a three-year contract with an option for one more, however, the royal team does not want to release him.
After leaving the Americathe Paraguayan defender constantly sounded to reach the Cruzeiro of Brazil, even recently it was still in negotiations, however, in the end it was made official as an element of the Boca Juniors from Argentina.
Cruz Azul put an offer on the table to fenerbahce from Turkey to sign the Ecuadorian, but he himself rejected the offer.
According to information from the Turkish journalist Ekrem KonurLa Máquina presented a two-year offer with an option to three for the striker, however, the World Cup player declined the proposal because he seeks to stay in European football, for which he is already in talks to renew.
The Uruguayan is one of the champion’s options Pachuca to reinforce the attack, as it is to the liking of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almadahaving as a big problem his high salary.
According to Halftimethe Eagles They would only let it go on sale, that is, not less than seven million dollars, something that the current monarch who was looking for a loan is not willing to pay.
After six months without playing, since he did not enter into plans to Chivasthe midfielder finally found a place in the expansion league with the Tepatitlan FC. The last team of the youth squad from Laguna was the wellington phoenix from New Zealand.
Rayados is analyzing the possibility of repatriating the sub-17 runner-up midfielder, who is part of the braga from Portugal, playing with team B, after not having been able to debut with the first team of the Lille from France.
As reported by Ole newspaperSantos Laguna made a million-dollar offer for the Argentine down payment, who is not considered a starter, offering 150 thousand dollars for the transfer of the player with a purchase option.
The proposal was rejected because it did not convince Boca Juniors, however, the Guerreros still do not give it up and they are preparing another new offer.
The America was in talks to sign the left side of Saints Lagoon, but in the end they did not reach any agreement and the negotiations ended. The lagoons asked for six million dollars for 80 percent of the pass, something that the Azulcrema team did not like, and the defender has a preference for making the leap to Europe.
This Monday, El Chapo lived his farewell match with León, since he will continue his career outside of Mexico. Already this Tuesday, the Everton from Chile welcomed the midfielder through his social networks in the style ‘Dragon Ball Z’since he usually celebrates his goals with the famous ‘teleportation’ technique.
Plan B of the tubes to get a striker is the Bravos player, who has 32 goals and six assists in 78 games. However, according to Chilean media, Colo Colo He would also be probing the Paraguayan.
A few days ago it was reported that the Paraguayan midfielder from Liberty was in talks to reach Puebla, however, it will not be like that, since both institutions failed to reach an agreement and now the footballer will play with the Defense and Justice from Argentina.
The Ecuadorian is in the sights of some South American teams, among them, the Emelec of your country, which could be possible, since you will not continue in Saints Lagoon.
The president of the lagoon club, Dante Elizaldeconfirmed that the attacker asked to leave, something that was taken well, so he will no longer be taken into account in what he is looking for accommodation.
The Venezuelan soccer player could leave Bravos, because there is interest from some teams in Europe. From Spain they are looking for him with a loan offer, without revealing the club, he is also followed by other Spanish teams and one from Turkey.
The board is analyzing the possible departure of the striker.
