The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, starts this Friday. For this reason, the teams continue to make moves in their ranks, so Stove Football is on fire.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
before the departure of Cesar Montes to Europe, Rayados would reinforce their central defense with the Xolos defender.
Journalist Diego Medina He announced that the royal directive has already made the first contact with the border and hopes to close it before Saturday. El Toro is 20 years old and is a promise for the future, it has even been related in the past to the AC Milan of Italy and the Besiktas from Turkey.
According to the page warrior modethe Ecuadorian has not trained his teammates evenly because he is resolving his future with Santos Laguna, since the Emelec from your country is interested in your services. Some Ecuadorian media indicate that the attacker is willing to lower his salary to return.
The president of the Bombillo himself, Jose Pileggirevealed for goal tvwhich is in talks to be able to finalize its arrival.
The Ecuadorian and his representative notified Cruz Azul that they would not continue in the club after Qatar 2022 because they supposedly had offers, however, things did not go as they wanted, as revealed by the column Touch Filtered of Halftime. Now, the striker will stay at La Noria, after there is no interest from other squads.
After not renewing with the new york red bulls of the MLSthe central defender had several options on the table, since in Mexico he was interested in Blue Cross Y stripedin addition to two other teams from England, however, he opted to reach Los Angeles FCalso ruling out inter miami Y Seattle Sounders. According to Tom Bogertthe 30-year-old defenseman has already agreed personal terms with the defending champion.
Again the goalkeeper Blue Cross sounds to reach the MLSeither with San Jose Earthquakes or the New York City F.C.mentioned Fox Sports.
The formed in Red Sharks he lost starting so he could go on loan to keep up his pace.
After the interest of the Panathinaikos of Greece by the attacker of Blue Cross By offering five million dollars, which was rejected, El Brujo would have met with the cement board to express his desire to go to Europe, also asking that they differentiate their workload in training to avoid injury, as reported The universal.
The Pumas striker has been surveyed by the Seattle Sounders of the MLS. The North American box approached to know the conditions of possible sale and contract of the Argentine. However, El Delirio Verde has not advanced, while the auriazules want to keep him in their squad, so if they receive an offer it would be almost impossible for them to accept it, in addition the contract for Venom is until December 2024.
After rescinding his contract with Toluca and dreaming to return to his country, in the end, Bravos announced the Ecuadorian midfielder as a reinforcement.
The Paraguayan has already been notified that he is not part of America’s plans, so he will terminate his contract to leave as a free agent.
Likewise, the defender’s agent, Pedro Aldaveannounced that they have offers, including that of the Cruzeiro from Brazil.
The Chilean once again returned to Saints Lagoon after having been on loan with the united coquimbo of your country in the last semester.
In any case, the forward does not enter into the coach’s plans Eduardo Fentanes and your future could be sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain, which also belongs to Orlegi Group.
After having been on loan with the Barcelona from Guayaquil in the last semester, La Culebra will not return with Tijuanasince it was announced as reinforcement of the aucas.
The three soccer players were presented as reinforcements from Querétaro.
alcala let cougars, yrizar did not enter into plans Chivas Y Guzman did not continue with Toluca. Next to them arrive the nationals Alvaro Verda (Morelia) Y Alberto Garcia (Necaxa).
In the same way, White Roosters He presented his foreign reinforcements.
For Argentina they are Barbieri (Xolos), Jonathan Torres (CA Sarmiento) Y Manuel Duarte (Defense and Justice); through Colombia they arrived Zúñiga (Gold) Y Christian Rivera (Xolos); finally, the Ecuadorian Perlaza (Barcelona Guayaquil) come back one more time.
