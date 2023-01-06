Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

#striped He has closed his third reinforcement for Clausura 23. Victor Guzmán will dress as albiazul. The agreement is for around 6 million dollars. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/dHhAiyo7FG — Sergio Treviño Cantú (@sergiotrevino9) January 5, 2023

Journalist Diego Medina He announced that the royal directive has already made the first contact with the border and hopes to close it before Saturday. El Toro is 20 years old and is a promise for the future, it has even been related in the past to the AC Milan of Italy and the Besiktas from Turkey.

ask you @CSEmelec J. Pileggi about #AyrtonPreciado : “I know from a good source that Ayrton wants to return to Emelec, in case there is a negotiation, we will have to follow the respective steps”. (Player injury control) I am confident that Ayrton can reach the #CSE 2023 pic.twitter.com/mDCwaFDGEh — LMD, THREE GOLDEN LETTERS OF JOURNALISM (@LMDelgado88) January 5, 2023

The president of the Bombillo himself, Jose Pileggirevealed for goal tvwhich is in talks to be able to finalize its arrival.

The formed in Red Sharks he lost starting so he could go on loan to keep up his pace.

⚽: Cruz Azul rejected the second offer for Uriel Antuna made by the Panathinaikos team from Greece, which consisted of a six-month loan and a purchase obligation at the end of the current season for 5 million euros. The cement board increased the amount… pic.twitter.com/9S8vrzxFYP – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) January 5, 2023

Seattle Sounders are interested in Pumas striker Juan Dinenno, but no advanced progress has been made. The 28-year-old Argentine forward has scored 36 goals in Liga MX across four seasons. (@CLMerlo) #sounders #MLS pic.twitter.com/B7Oeve224E — MLS NETWORK (@mlsnetwork) January 5, 2023

#AGEcuador 🇪🇨 | STAYS IN MEXICO! ✅ Jordan Sierra is a new player of #FCJuarez for this season. 📌 The 25-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder comes from #Toluca and will remain in Mexican soccer. 📝 Report: @SidneyGalarza11 pic.twitter.com/VQQqEO5zhZ – AG Sports (@AGdeportesNews) January 5, 2023

Likewise, the defender’s agent, Pedro Aldaveannounced that they have offers, including that of the Cruzeiro from Brazil.

HEADING TO SPAIN? inform @elcomerciodigit: Ignacio Jeraldino is a very real option to reinforce Sporting Gijón. 🔸️The striker belongs to Santos Laguna and could be on loan until the end of the season.

🔸️Both clubs are part of the Orlegi Group. pic.twitter.com/Zvk8hSKdyi – Chileans x the World (@XChilenos) January 5, 2023

In any case, the forward does not enter into the coach’s plans Eduardo Fentanes and your future could be sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain, which also belongs to Orlegi Group.

New reinforcement and a lot of talent for Aucas! The 2023 project adds quality and goals with Eryc Castillo. His contribution will be essential for the team to be the protagonist in all the upcoming tournaments. Drop everything, Eryc! 🐍🟡🔴🔝 pic.twitter.com/DPPWPd0D5o — SD Aucas Official (@ Aucas45) January 4, 2023

Paolo Yrizar returned to Querétaro after only adding 64 minutes in five games with Guadalajara last year. pic.twitter.com/FkpTmC4DYD — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 5, 2023

alcala let cougars, yrizar did not enter into plans Chivas Y Guzman did not continue with Toluca. Next to them arrive the nationals Alvaro Verda (Morelia) Y Alberto Garcia (Necaxa).

11 NEW PLAYERS IN GALLOS! 😯🚨 Querétaro announced its new faces for the next tournament.

José Zúñiga, Christian Rivera, Álvaro Verda, Jonathan Perlaza, Alberto García, Manuel Duarte, Gil Alcalá, pic.twitter.com/iyQD1DxdNn — Official Soccer Media (@futbolmediaofi) January 4, 2023

For Argentina they are Barbieri (Xolos), Jonathan Torres (CA Sarmiento) Y Manuel Duarte (Defense and Justice); through Colombia they arrived Zúñiga (Gold) Y Christian Rivera (Xolos); finally, the Ecuadorian Perlaza (Barcelona Guayaquil) come back one more time.