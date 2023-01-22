Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

FIRST APPROACHES 🇵🇹! Porto of the First League of Portugal is interested in having the services of Mexican winger Kevin Álvarez. So far there are only approaches, there is still no formal offer, Pachuca would sit down and be willing to negotiate for 10 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/db7NOU9LJx – Gael Gallegos (@santiagogallegs) January 21, 2023

Some reports in Portugal, among them, the daily to ballThey say that the World Cup in 2022 is on the radar of the Portoa club that has given opportunities to many Mexicans.

The Portuguese newspaper states that the Tuzos want 9.2 million euros, with the Dragons probing the possibility.

Los Pumas have terminated Dani Alves’ contract with immediate effect. What a way to spend the last days of your career. Maybe it’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/lglcVrtCoH — Uncle Legends 🎙️⚽️ (@tioleyendas) January 20, 2023

“With this decision, the club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts by any member of the institution that violate the university spirit and values”could be read in the statement released by the Maximum House of Studies.

“It is a possibility that it comes, there must be two wills, that will surely have to see the leadership next week. He is young. He seems to me a very interesting player, already outstanding in Mexican soccer ”the helmsman indicated.

🚨Cruz Azul’s interest in Colombian matador Radamel Falcao has flared up again and according to Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira, there would already be an offer for the attacker who currently plays for Rayo Vallecano pic.twitter.com/6NqgBJwNGk — Muineaun (@muineaun) January 22, 2023

The striker is asking for time to analyze.

🚨STOP EVERYTHING that a Mexican could reach Barcelona! 🇲🇽😱 Daniel Aceves is in the orbit of Barça Athletic, reports Fernando Esquivel. The Aztec side could continue in Europe and would reach the ‘B’ team led by Rafa Márquez, where there is no limit of foreigners pic.twitter.com/7IAoIiMkV5 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 21, 2023

Jarlan Barrera impacts Atlético Nacional by presenting his new physical condition: https://t.co/zw4MZPdOj1 😱🤯 Criticism and mockery do not stop on social networks 💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQeoeUP1pB — Bolavip Colombia (@BolavipCo) January 21, 2023

Both groups have not given any answer, while the National Athletic seeks to output its element.

PAUNO DOES NOT WANT IT! 🚨 Despite Alexis Vega’s injury, Veljko Paunović made it very clear that he has not changed his views on Santiago Ormeño. He doesn’t count on him for this tournament. The board is still looking for a way out. pic.twitter.com/uNvK8kkEaF — Chivas Universal 🇵🇱 (@ChivasUniverse) January 20, 2023

“We know Ormeño, it has sounded, but we have nothing concrete with him. We have a very large squad, so we don’t have any need in that regard”affirmed the technician of La Franja, Eduardo Arce.

Other possible destinations for the striker are cougars and soccer from Peru.

150 matches of Roger Martínez with the greatest 🦅 How much did you like your stay at Las Águilas? pic.twitter.com/LJgSf3N5CL — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) January 22, 2023

The sports president of the Eagles, Santiago Banosrevealed that the striker will remain at the club, unless a last-minute offer arrives that really suits everyone involved.

“As of today we don’t have it in our heads to get rid of anyone, we have a very complete squad. Roger has a contract, we are not closed to him being able to leave, if an offer arrives that suits us and him, as we get closer to summer we will see what possibilities there are, he is a player with special qualities ”explained the manager.