The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, has already played its third date, but Stove Football continues, since the teams still have the opportunity to make changes in their squads.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Just this week, the Pachuca right-back refused to join America because he dreams of going to Europe, something that could happen very soon.
Some reports in Portugal, among them, the daily to ballThey say that the World Cup in 2022 is on the radar of the Portoa club that has given opportunities to many Mexicans.
The Portuguese newspaper states that the Tuzos want 9.2 million euros, with the Dragons probing the possibility.
Due to the judicial process that the Brazilian is experiencing due to a complaint of sexual abuse, Pumas decided to terminate his contract, being left out.
“With this decision, the club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts by any member of the institution that violate the university spirit and values”could be read in the statement released by the Maximum House of Studies.
after he America he said no thanks to the soccer player Real Betisthe Tigres coach, the Argentine Diego Coccaaccepted that there are possibilities to repatriate him.
“It is a possibility that it comes, there must be two wills, that will surely have to see the leadership next week. He is young. He seems to me a very interesting player, already outstanding in Mexican soccer ”the helmsman indicated.
Once again the Colombian is ringing to reach Cruz Azul. Journalist Fernando Esquivel announced that there is already contact between the directives of the cement team and the Vallecano Ray, with the latter willing to sell. The Tiger’s claims are very high, although the quality of life is a key factor in the negotiation.
The striker is asking for time to analyze.
After being discharged from Real Oviedo and not wanting to return to Mexico with Lionthe side of Pachuca would be in negotiations to join the Barcelona Bdirected by Raphael Marquez.
The Colombian midfielder has been offered in Mexican soccer, mainly with Santos Laguna and Bravos de Juárez.
Both groups have not given any answer, while the National Athletic seeks to output its element.
After being warned that he was not part of Chivas’s plans, the forward was dreaming of continuing his career with Puebla, a team where he previously shone, however, he has already been ruled out.
“We know Ormeño, it has sounded, but we have nothing concrete with him. We have a very large squad, so we don’t have any need in that regard”affirmed the technician of La Franja, Eduardo Arce.
Other possible destinations for the striker are cougars and soccer from Peru.
Each transfer market, the Colombian sounds to leave, since it is the desire of the Boca Juniors for a while, however, it seems that once again it will remain in the Nest.
The sports president of the Eagles, Santiago Banosrevealed that the striker will remain at the club, unless a last-minute offer arrives that really suits everyone involved.
“As of today we don’t have it in our heads to get rid of anyone, we have a very complete squad. Roger has a contract, we are not closed to him being able to leave, if an offer arrives that suits us and him, as we get closer to summer we will see what possibilities there are, he is a player with special qualities ”explained the manager.
