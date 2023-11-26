The Play-In of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXFurthermore, later comes the League for the title, however, the Stove Football It continues to burn ahead of Clausura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news and rumors heading to C2024:
The Argentine striker will continue to be ignored Blue Cross. It must be remembered that the last tournament was on loan with the Atlético Tucumánbut his career could continue with the Lanus because the technical director Ricardo Zielinski would have requested it, as reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
If an understanding is reached with the celestial club, the play-off clause will be activated so that it leaves Tucuman and join the Garnet.
For a year now, the name of the left back of Santos Laguna appears on the radar America.
In order not to lose the habit, once again the Lagunero sounds to arrive for Clausura 2024. Those from Coapa would have to pay five million euros, since that is its value on the page Transfermarkt.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the Uruguayan became the first casualty of Braves of Juarez. The Uruguayan arrived just six months ago, but now he will return Córdoba Workshops.
For a few weeks it has been known that the player of the Necaxa is in the interest of Chivas and Blue Crosssome media even speculate that the latter would already have him tied up.
On the subject, the journalist David Medrano He reported that the Rayos do have the driver among their plans, but they are not closed to any offer, so they would be willing to negotiate.
In the week it was learned that the Celta Vigo of Spain was after the services of the Spanish, but now there is talk of the Real Betis. For now there is no formal offer, but the azulcremas are willing to negotiate, although first they ask for time to be on the subject of the Liguilla.
In the last hours the journalist Kery Ruiz reported that the Serbian agreed to sit down to negotiate with the board of directors of Chivas to extend his contract, although he set severe conditions to ensure his permanence. Among his requests would be to have more authority in front of the squad and do a clean sweep, without forgetting the arrival of important reinforcements.
Names continue to appear to reinforce Blue Cross. Now it’s about the Paraguayan midfielder, who is supposedly a target for the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsothe club’s next sports director.
The contract would not be accessible at all for the celestials because the Guaraní has a contract with the Corinthians from Brazil until the summer of 2026.
Finally, the departure of Rabbit from the sports management of MachineHowever, in the official statement they emphasized that it was simply a see-you-later, not a goodbye.
About this, the journalist David Medrano He shared that the board offered the World Cup goalkeeper the possibility of sending him around the world to train as a sports management specialist, with the intention that at some point he could return.
Once again the possible departure of the Titan was sounded, as it could be used by Blue Cross as currency. However, one of the big problems with the defender’s departure is that he has a contract until June 2025, so it would be difficult to terminate the contract.
This Friday, the Atlas announced the Spaniard as his new strategist. The European renounced Bolivar from Bolivia to take on this challenge, which would be his second adventure in the Liga MX after having directed the Mazatlan.
The ‘lavolpista’ school helmsman is expected at the beginning of December to start the preseason.
The best player of the current season has been by far the Argentine Santos Lagunathanks to his assists and scores.
For some time it has been said that Blue CrossHe would look to sign him, however, it is mentioned that he would already be tied with Tigers.
From Torreón it was aired that the midfielder already has a pre-agreement with the cats and that it is only a matter of completing the Liguilla to close the last details of the negotiation.
Despite being a bank in Blue Crossthe Colombian arouses the interest of several teams in Europe.
According to several coffee media, there are already three leagues that are exploring it: the Premier League from England, The league of Spain and the Premier league From Russia.
If he leaves, La Maquina could take a large amount of money because he has a contract for three more years.
