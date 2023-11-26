Here we leave you the latest transfer news and rumors heading to C2024:

🚨Ramiro Carrera could continue his career in Lanús. Zielinski asked for it and negotiations were held with Cruz Azul.

In case an understanding is reached, the play-off clause will be activated so that he leaves Atlético Tucumán and goes to Granate.

If an understanding is reached with the celestial club, the play-off clause will be activated so that it leaves Tucuman and join the Garnet.

In order not to lose the habit, once again the Lagunero sounds to arrive for Clausura 2024. Those from Coapa would have to pay five million euros, since that is its value on the page Transfermarkt.

On the subject, the journalist David Medrano He reported that the Rayos do have the driver among their plans, but they are not closed to any offer, so they would be willing to negotiate.

The contract would not be accessible at all for the celestials because the Guaraní has ​​a contract with the Corinthians from Brazil until the summer of 2026.

Through an official statement, Cruz Azul announced that Óscar Pérez has stopped being the club's Sports Director. This decision was by common agreement and in the coming days they will announce his successor in office.

About this, the journalist David Medrano He shared that the board offered the World Cup goalkeeper the possibility of sending him around the world to train as a sports management specialist, with the intention that at some point he could return.

Beñat San José, the new Rojinegro coach for Clausura 2024. Welcome!

The ‘lavolpista’ school helmsman is expected at the beginning of December to start the preseason.

RECORD learned that Juan Brunetta will be a new player for the Tigers. Luxury signing!

For some time it has been said that Blue CrossHe would look to sign him, however, it is mentioned that he would already be tied with Tigers.

From Torreón it was aired that the midfielder already has a pre-agreement with the cats and that it is only a matter of completing the Liguilla to close the last details of the negotiation.

According to several coffee media, there are already three leagues that are exploring it: the Premier League from England, The league of Spain and the Premier league From Russia.

If he leaves, La Maquina could take a large amount of money because he has a contract for three more years.