Here we leave you the transfer news and rumors towards C2024:

Chivas would fight with Toluca for the signing of Jair González from Santos Laguna

According to the portal Passion Herdhis arrival in Verde Valle could occur due to the imminent departure of Alexis Vega.

Added to this, Guadalajara would look for a trade, leaving the defender in exchange Luis Olivas and the midfielder Sergio Floreswho were already with the purple club this semester.

Welcome, Renato Paiva.

According to him El Universal Newspaper, Chivas and Blue Cross They are keeping an eye on the striker, they have even already contacted him. Puebla to know your contractual situation.

The netbreaker already had a past as a red and white team, becoming league champion under the command of the Argentine helmsman Matias Almeyda.

However, it leaves a problem for Mazatlan for now because TAS notified the Sinaloan club of the prompt payment of a pre-contract that the forward signed with the Johor Darul Takzim FC from Malaysia in 2020, where he was going to play before signing with Toluca. The requested figure is 600 thousand dollars.

The Argentine’s contract will be until December 2026.

Andrés Micolta is Pachuca's new reinforcement. On Monday he will travel to Mexico to undergo medical examinations.

*️⃣If everything goes well, he will sign as a free agent until December 2027.

If everything goes well, he will sign as a free agent until December 2027.

The newspaper Super Sports reported that the 1.94 meter tall Ecuadorian will appear on Monday to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until 2027.

Grupo Pachuca would have talks with Independiente about the possible signing of Braian Martínez. Red is willing to negotiate with the 24-year-old winger and if Almada gives the go-ahead, he could dress as Tuzo.

Journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that next week the people of the Pachuca Group will advance in the negotiations to incorporate Chaco, for which they would pay 2 million dollars for 80 percent of their charter.