The second leg quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament are already being played, of the Liga MX. Although the most exciting part of the contest is missing, the Stove Football heading towards Clausura 2024 has already started for a long time.
Here we leave you the transfer news and rumors towards C2024:
The side aims to be the first loss of Blue Crosssince it would not be part of the board’s plans, as revealed by the journalist Adrian Esparza of TUDN. With his departure the team would have to look for a new left back.
Journalist Alex Ramirez of Warrior Mode commented that Chivas would be after the services of the youth squad and midfielder Santos Laguna, who due to lack of minutes could go out to find accommodation for the next semester. However, there would be competition because other interested parties are Necaxa and Toluca.
A new name appeared on the horizon Blue Cross. This is the Uruguayan Córdoba Workshops from Argentina. The forward already has experience in the Liga MX because in 2019 he fought with Pachuca.
Chivas aims to reinforce its attack and the winger sector is where they would have the player of the Mazatlanwho can work on both sides.
According to the portal Passion Herdhis arrival in Verde Valle could occur due to the imminent departure of Alexis Vega.
Added to this, Guadalajara would look for a trade, leaving the defender in exchange Luis Olivas and the midfielder Sergio Floreswho were already with the purple club this semester.
Finally Toluca notified the Portuguese as his new coach for 2024. According to some media, the European, with a brief stint in Lion In A2022, he signed for the next two years.
His great present at the end of the regular phase as the best Mexican scorer has put him in the orbit of different clubs.
According to him El Universal Newspaper, Chivas and Blue Cross They are keeping an eye on the striker, they have even already contacted him. Puebla to know your contractual situation.
The netbreaker already had a past as a red and white team, becoming league champion under the command of the Argentine helmsman Matias Almeyda.
Another footballer linked to Machine He is the Uruguayan offensive midfielder of the Córdoba Workshops from Argentina. In 2023 he played 40 games, distributing seven goals and nine assists. However, the problem is that it would be valued at about ten million dollars.
In accordance with ESPNthe Brazilian has already been notified that he is not part of the team’s plans. Queretaroeven though he still had six months left on his contract.
However, it leaves a problem for Mazatlan for now because TAS notified the Sinaloan club of the prompt payment of a pre-contract that the forward signed with the Johor Darul Takzim FC from Malaysia in 2020, where he was going to play before signing with Toluca. The requested figure is 600 thousand dollars.
Journalist Cesar Merlo announced that Mazatlan will use the purchase option of 60 percent of the defender’s pass Central Rosary in exchange for 500 thousand dollars.
The Argentine’s contract will be until December 2026.
Since last week it had been reported that Pachuca was looking for the signing of the defender National from Ecuador.
The newspaper Super Sports reported that the 1.94 meter tall Ecuadorian will appear on Monday to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until 2027.
In the same way, the interest of the Tuzos by the front of the Independent Avellaneda.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that next week the people of the Pachuca Group will advance in the negotiations to incorporate Chaco, for which they would pay 2 million dollars for 80 percent of their charter.
While continuing to analyze who will leave the Blue CrossAt least the youth player has already renewed his contract until 2027. The full-back and also winger does not have a termination clause.
In the Expansion League There are also movements. The experienced strategist was officially named the head of Tlaxcala coyotes.
According to the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelthe Venezuelan winger would leave Mazatlán to put on the jersey of the Atlassince there is already a principle of agreement between both institutions.
Just a few days ago it sounded like quitting Pachuca and join Lionbut now the newspaper Super Sports announced that his destiny would be in MLS with the Columbus Crewsince everything is very advanced.
The Chilean striker terminated his contract with Blue Cross After two years of stay and he is already a free agent, without having a clear future. Since April 22 he stopped playing in the First Division, while in the Apertura 2023 he accumulated 458 minutes in seven games with the under-23 team.
