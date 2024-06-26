The 2024 Apertura Tournament Liga MX is getting closer, therefore, the Stove Football It is on fire, since several clubs have announced their new signings, as well as their departures, while the rumors continue to grow.
Here is the latest news from A2024:
According to the account Transfer Liga MXhe America prepares an offer to acquire the services of the forward of the Toluca. Apparently there is talk of an offer that is around four million dollars, plus the Paraguayan’s token Richard Sanchez or the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez.
Likewise, the account announced that the Toluca acquired the services of the Mexican-American central defender of the Holstein Kiel of the 2 Bundesliga from Germany.
He America would have reached an agreement with Pachuca for the Chiquito pass, which would be nine million dollars, plus the letter of Salvador Reyeswho went to Lion. The midfielder and national team player will sign his contract at the end of the 2024 Copa América.
Likewise, it is reported that the Tuzos rejected an offer from Seville from Spain for four million dollars.
By not getting the promotion to The league of Spain after losing the promotion, the Spanish striker will put on the shirt of the Pachuca from the Real Oviedo of the Second Division. His contract will be until July 1, 2025.
Athletic San Luis he acquired the services of the Italian defender, who arrives from Sampdoria of the Series B from Italy. For now, all that remains is for the 1.89m defender to pass the medical exams to make it official.
Also, the Atlético San Luis is negotiating the signing of the central defender Americawho is 21 years old and is 1.85 tall.
According Felipe Galindo of Channel 6 SportsThe Louse is the desire of Stripedso he is willing to negotiate with Chivas an exchange of players plus money or making the termination clause effective.
He Necaxa made the signing of the 27-year-old attacking midfielder official. Up to the institution as a loan from the River Plate. The Rays welcomed him through a video on their networks.
After refusing to leave for different squads, according to a transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, Striped offers a signing bonus to Búfalo to sign with Santos Laguna.
With this, the negotiations would have been unblocked and in the absence of minimum details, the Uruguayan forward would leave for the Comarca Lagunera.
The midfielder of Colorado Rapids of the MLS (2.5 million euros), together with Brian Gutierrez of the Chicago Fire (4 mde), Diego Luna of the Royal Salt Lake (5 mde) and Memo Rodriguez of the Sporting Kansas City (1 mde), are options that are handled Chivas to strengthen themselves, since they all have Mexican nationality, as reported Fer Esquivel.
Likewise, both Skip as Memo They are offered by the agency due to their great relationship with the rojiblanco club.
Fer Esquivel reported that the far right reported this Monday with the Pachuca after terminating your loan by mutual agreement with Toluca, since both parties did not see it viable to continue the assignment for six more months. However, he is not part of the Tuzos’ plans either and they are already looking for an accommodation for him, since he still has one year left on his contract.
According Fer Esquivelthe Paraguayan pivot has a high chance of leaving the Americaso its environment is already offering it in various markets.
From Mexico they raise their hands Pachuca, Toluca, Santos Laguna and Xolos.
Fer Esquivel He also shared that there are advanced procedures so that Striped terminate the contract to the Colombian. To the extreme he has been continually linked with the National Athletic of his country.
Finally the left back was announced as a new reinforcement of Lioncoming from America. He was welcomed through a video.
Once again the Montenegrin striker is on the radar of the Atlas. Fer Esquivel reported that this weekend there was progress to bring Djuka to La Madriguera, something that seems feasible. It would be a loan from the Sporting Gijon from Spain.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo notified that the German-nationalized Argentine midfielder could leave the Atlético San Luissince there are clubs of the MLS and from Argentina who have investigated it. The Aztec Colchoneros are open to a loan.
The Uruguayan striker Braves of Juarez has been closed by Velez Sarsfield from Argentina, as reported by the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira. El Fortín would pay more than 2.5 million dollars for 50 percent of the pass.
America also added to their ranks the 27-year-old goalkeeper, from the Athletic La Paz of the Expansion League.
He Mazatlan announced the losses of both footballers, added to the defender Luis Olivas and to the pivot Sergio Floreswho finished their loan and return with Chivas.
According to the portal I amFootballhe America I would have the Spanish in my sights to be a replacement for Julian Quiñones. The azulcrema board would have already contacted the forward’s entourage to find out his availability and thus be able to send a formal offer to the Witches from Belgium, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2026.
The newspaper Trade He reported that Orlegi Group work on another movement of players between Santos Laguna and the Sporting Gijon from Spain for the Spanish midfielder. Everything will depend on whether the new coach of the Spanish team takes the attacker into account for the following season.
For a long time there was talk about the midfielder, who was a jewel of the youth academy. Chivas, but he never received his opportunity in the first team. Now, the attacker became reinforcement of the Black Lions of the Expansion Leaguebeing officially announced on their networks.
