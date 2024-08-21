All the teams of the Liga MX have been left out of the Leagues Cupso the 2024 Apertura Tournament has already begun to resume, in addition to this, the clubs still have until September to strengthen themselves.
Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that Striped would look for the 21-year-old Argentine as a reinforcement at the request of the Argentine coach Martin DemichelisThe incredible thing is that the defender was barely signed by River Plate After his time in Europe, he has not even made his debut with the club, so they would seek to terminate his contract.
Negotiations continue between the young Uruguayan Sporting Defender and the Tolucasince there are advanced procedures for its final transfer. The app 365Scores He indicated that the Red Devils had verbally agreed with the agent and winger, who would sign for five years.
Surprisingly, the Chilean will say goodbye to Mexican football and Toluca after a long journey. Fer Esquivel notified that the winger is leaving for the Vasco da Gama from Brazil, traveling in the next few days to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract until June 2026 with the possibility of extending. The Scarlets will receive 1.5 million dollars plus variables for Takeshi.
After adding four points out of 15 possible, the board of directors Puebla will meet with the technician to see if there will be continuity in his project.
Chepo is in danger of being fired because there are differences between both parties, since the ones with long pants did not like the statements of the helmsman, while the strategist is upset by the failure to plan and the promised reinforcements.
The diary Super Sports Car shared that Puebla are in very advanced talks to close the Uruguayan midfielder. The Uruguayan plays in the Boston River from his country and has experience in European football after passing through the Sassuolo from Italy and the Albacete from Spain.
Despite the great insistence of Stripedwho launched a few days ago his last proposal of eight million euros to sign Maguito, in the end, the AEK Athens of Greece decided not to sell it, as indicated by the Greek Marios Iliopoulosowner of the club.
