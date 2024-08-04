The Leagues Cup 2024 continues for which the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXremains on hold, however, the Stove Football continues, as teams have until September to make signings.
Here is the latest news on the A2024:
The Argentine will leave Striped to put on the elastic of the River Plate from his country. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthere is a total agreement for his definitive transfer for two million dollars plus variables, signing until December 2026.
According to the source, the midfielder has already said goodbye to the Monterrey team and will travel to Argentina in the next few days.
Fer Esquivel shared that Independent Avellaneda Argentina negotiates the transfer of Diente, who is not in plans Lion. Given this, the forward is seeking his exit from Bajío. The Uruguayan is also wanted by the National Montevideo of his country.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo revealed that the defender rejected offers from Brazil to be able to wear the jersey of Juarezwith whom he will sign for three years. It should be remembered that El Titán terminated his contract with Blue Cross for personal reasons.
Cesar Merlo reported that Puebla is moving forward for the Argentine striker, as he has already made a formal offer to the Athletic Tucuman of his country.
For now, the offer has not met the expectations of the South American club, so La Franja is considering other options.
Xolos agreed for the Chilean striker to return to his country with the O’HigginsThe attacker is going on loan for 18 months and only details are missing to close the deal.
The forward agreed to join the Panatolikos FC from Greece, after finishing his contract with the Atlantean of the Expansion LeagueThe attacker would have an agreement to sign for the next two years.
Juarez announced the arrival of the Mexican-American as a new reinforcement. The attacking midfielder comes from the Vizela from Portugal, where he played for three seasons.
