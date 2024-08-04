Here is the latest news on the A2024:

According to the source, the midfielder has already said goodbye to the Monterrey team and will travel to Argentina in the next few days.

For now, the offer has not met the expectations of the South American club, so La Franja is considering other options.

Daniel Lajud left for Panetolikos of Greece after playing 75 games and winning two championships with Atlante in four tournaments. 21 goals

6 assists

5 thousand 288 minutes pic.twitter.com/rfrc3jKgZq — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 3, 2024