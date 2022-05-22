The semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament have been reached and the four teams will seek their pass to the grand final of the competition. Also, stove football in Liga MX continues to burn, and this time we present you how the news of possible signings are going in recent days.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez he is not having a good time, both personally and professionally, and it is that he has been sued by his ex-wife for child support, while in the field he shows himself off with the tigers.
With his imminent departure, the team that would bet on his services are the Red Devils of Tolucawho are looking for a ‘thug’ within the area.
Coach Diego Aguirre is one signature away from becoming the new helmsman of the Blue Cross Machine. After the departure of Juan Reynoso, now the Charrúa is the strong card for those of La Noria and his arrival is nowhere near becoming official.
the mexican side Adrian Aldrete I would have the hours counted with the set of Blue Crosssince the Bravos de Juárez team has raised its hand to get their services.
With little participation with the cement workers, his departure seems viable for the next tournament.
The ‘Pocho’ Victor Guzman would be living his last games as an element of the Tuzos from Pachucaas Monterey Striped will throw the house out the window to try to get their services.
Those from La Bella Airosa are expected to finish their participation in the tournament to start negotiations.
Due to the two good tournaments that the junior Jeremy Marquez of the Foxes Atlasthe set of the Blue Cross Machine would seek his services for the next semester, as reported by the journalist from TUDN Adrian Esparza.
The cement directors seek to fill the void left by Charly Rodríguez, a footballer who continues in the dry dock.
Again the name of Kevin Castaneda rings again to reinforce the Atlas Foxes team. The homegrown winger of the Red Devils of Toluca is to the liking of coach Diego Cocca, so his near future would be at Perla Tapatia.
the mexican defender Israel Kings would sign with the Eagles of America. According to the first reports, the signing of the soccer player is more than closed and agreed with the managers of Puebla, so it only remains to wait for the participation of the azulcrema team in the Fiesta Grande to make it official.
Coach Juan Carlos Osorio he could be just one signing away from becoming the new technical director of the Bravos de Juárez. The border team would already have advanced negotiations for the former Mexican team to return, but this time to Liga MX.
The player Alexis Doldan will be back in the team White Roosters of Queretaroafter having been on loan with Atlético Tucumán of the Argentine league, a squad that did not make the purchase option valid.
#Latest #news #Liga #transfers #Carlos #González #Diego #Aguirre #Adrián #Aldrete
Leave a Reply