There are still clubs that have not closed their squads, so we leave you the latest news on signings, withdrawals and rumors of C2024.

The source details that the Warriors paid three million euros for the signing of the Argentine.

Welcome to the Monterrey Soccer Club, Gerardo Arteaga! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/zG6Fqq4rPf — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) January 31, 2024

“Player who has demonstrated his quality in Europe and in the Mexican national team, who will contribute to the defense and attack, in addition to offering internal competition and tactical variants for the team”was the welcome message for the World Cup player.

The 28-year-old right winger plays for Bay from his country, where he has a contract until December 31, 2025, so it is not easy to obtain his services.

In the words of the journalist Come CasagrandeUniversidad Nacional made a first proposal to the South American club to buy 85 percent of the token, putting 2.5 million dollars on the table, which would be paid in four installments, although in the end, the proposal was rejected.