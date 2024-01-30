For now, Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is being played, of the Liga MXbut the transfer market has not yet closed, although it is close, since next Thursday, February 1 after 5:00 p.m. registrations will end.
There are still clubs that have not closed their squads, so we leave you the latest news on signings, withdrawals and rumors of C2024.
In some media they already give a 90 percent completion of the signing of the right back with Blue CrossHowever, others indicate that it is not completely safe. Apparently, the negotiations between The Machine and the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, owner of the letter, have already reached an agreement, however, the Porto of Portugal does not choose to let him leave, since he first wants to finalize the negotiations with Francisco Conceicao and then give way to the World Cup.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo He reported that Santos Laguna was made with the signing of the defender, from the Hellas Verona from Italy.
The source details that the Warriors paid three million euros for the signing of the Argentine.
According Cesar Merloonce again the Argentine sounds to abandon the America and he would do it against a rival from the capital. Cougars is behind the services of the winger, to whom they offer a contract until December 2026 and supposedly the journalist is in the process of closing it.
It was known that Santos Laguna sought to retain the Colombian, but in the end an agreement was not reached so he will return to the Inter Miami of the MLS, where it has no place. In the end, the coffee striker will not play for either team, without knowing what his future will be.
After a lot of novels, finally Striped made official the signing of the left back, who left the Racing Genk from Belgium.
“Player who has demonstrated his quality in Europe and in the Mexican national team, who will contribute to the defense and attack, in addition to offering internal competition and tactical variants for the team”was the welcome message for the World Cup player.
Cougars he continues to mobilize at the end of the transfer market and not being able to get the Brazilian Marquinhos Costaof the Feréncvaros from Hungary, the board sought to advance for its compatriot.
The 28-year-old right winger plays for Bay from his country, where he has a contract until December 31, 2025, so it is not easy to obtain his services.
In the words of the journalist Come CasagrandeUniversidad Nacional made a first proposal to the South American club to buy 85 percent of the token, putting 2.5 million dollars on the table, which would be paid in four installments, although in the end, the proposal was rejected.
As always happens in the Liga MX, the guillotine has already fallen. After 28 meetings directed at the front of Braves of Juarez and with a balance of 16 games lost, six won and six drawn, the Aztec helmsman is the first to be dismissed from the tournament.
