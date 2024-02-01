Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of Clausura 2024:

In the past, El Eterno already coached the border team between 2018 and 2020 for what would be his second stage, while El Bigotón coached the team for the last time in 2019. Toluca.

OFFICIAL @TolucaFC announces the hiring of Juan Escobar. The Paraguayan arrives at Hell after being champion with Cruz Azul. HOT SIGN! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oAVFzwvkdF — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 1, 2024

Moments after saying goodbye to the defender, Toluca He announced him as his new reinforcement, arriving on a loan for one year with an option to purchase.

With a fine and educated left foot, versatility in attack, experience in Argentina, Spain and Mexico, Leo Suárez brings quality to the blue and gold. 🐾 Welcome, Leo!#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/1VUy3XdYzF — PUMAS (@PumasMX) February 1, 2024

Cesar Merlo announced that the azulcremas completed the documentation, so the Dutchman will arrive on loan for one year with a purchase option. He is expected to arrive in Mexico on Saturday to undergo medical examinations.

🚨[OFICIAL] Atlético de San Luis announced the arrival of Yan Phillipe.

*️⃣The Brazilian signed until December 2026. The Potosí club bought 80% of his transfer from Atlético Mineiro. pic.twitter.com/zUs58H6uGK — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 31, 2024

This will be his first adventure outside of Brazil and he expressed that he hopes to consolidate his promising career with the Potosí jacket.

The agreement was a one-year loan with a purchase option, which would be mandatory if certain objectives were met.

Thus, Fernando Esquivel announced that the World Cup winner has been offered to three teams, among them, Tigers and Santos Laguna.

Edgar Guerra was transferred to Club León de México. #MillonariosIsYourSwollen Ⓜ️💙 pic.twitter.com/sx8fHlG9CQ — LosMillonarios.Net ( LM.Net ) ⭐️16 (@losmillonarios) February 2, 2024

The coffee grower is already in the country to sign his contract, which will be for three years with the option of one more.

🚨Ake Loba to Peñarol is already a #Done deal.

*️⃣The club and the forward's agent are already preparing the contracts and it is expected that in the coming days the forward will travel from the Ivory Coast to Uruguay.

*️⃣As anticipated, your contract will be until December 2024. pic.twitter.com/3mFwJMNBkJ — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 1, 2024

🚨🦅 Mauro Lainez registered and active with Club América. Despite the officialization with Mazatlán, administrative/legal issues prevented its passage. pic.twitter.com/ujD3vasfRH — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) February 1, 2024

Therefore, he already appears as registered with the Eagles.

🚨Federico Martínez is Everton's reinforcement. He is loaned by León for one year. All teams from the Pachuca Group. 👇https://t.co/BNkAtHU0md — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 1, 2024

Last semester, the Uruguayan was on loan with National Montevideo of his country, but now La Fiera, owner of his letter, will give it up.