This Thursday, February 1, the winter transfer market comes to an end, so the teams have to fight against time to make their last moves, so in the Liga MX we can still see certain hirings.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of Clausura 2024:
After the cessation of Diego Mejia with BravesEl Cabezón sounds like he will take the reins of the club, after having separated his path from the national team two months ago. Peru due to the poor results in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers.
However, according to TUDN The two Argentines are also options for the bench Juarezalthough Reynoso would take the lead.
In the past, El Eterno already coached the border team between 2018 and 2020 for what would be his second stage, while El Bigotón coached the team for the last time in 2019. Toluca.
At last Blue Cross He said goodbye to the Paraguayan through social networks with an emotional video of his best moments in the institution.
Moments after saying goodbye to the defender, Toluca He announced him as his new reinforcement, arriving on a loan for one year with an option to purchase.
Although he could not become a signing Necaxain the end the Argentine right winger did leave the America to put on the elastic Cougars. Apparently, everything was closed in exchange for about five million dollars.
Before the departure of Leo Suarezhe America He moved quickly and is in negotiations to get the forward of the Feyenoord Rotterdam from the Netherlands.
Cesar Merlo announced that the azulcremas completed the documentation, so the Dutchman will arrive on loan for one year with a purchase option. He is expected to arrive in Mexico on Saturday to undergo medical examinations.
Although there was a lot of talk about the return of the right back to Mexican football with the help of Blue CrossIn the end it won't be like that. Although The Machine and the Ajax Amsterdamowner of the letter, had reached an agreement, the Portowhere the Mexican is on loan, did not allow him to cut the loan, so he will remain with the Dragons until the month of July.
Atlético San Luis presented the 19-year-old Brazilian forward, from Atlético Mineiro of his country.
This will be his first adventure outside of Brazil and he expressed that he hopes to consolidate his promising career with the Potosí jacket.
The newspaper Super Sports reported that the striker leaves Striped to defend the cause of Cougars.
The agreement was a one-year loan with a purchase option, which would be mandatory if certain objectives were met.
It is known that the defender does not enter into the team's plans. Americaremembering that he was injured last tournament and for the Brazilian coach André Jardine It is a last option for the rear.
Thus, Fernando Esquivel announced that the World Cup winner has been offered to three teams, among them, Tigers and Santos Laguna.
By not having the expected activity with the Chicago Fire of the MLSthe winger would be looking for his return to Mexico. Fernando Esquivel comments that The Fire It would make it easier for him to go out on loan and that there are three interested teams, although the names were not revealed.
Lion I closed one last signing for the semester and it is the right winger from the Millionaires from Colombia.
The coffee grower is already in the country to sign his contract, which will be for three years with the option of one more.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the Velez Sarsfield of Argentina made a formal offer to buy 50 percent of the transfer of the Uruguayan striker from Juarez. There was no response.
The Ivorian striker who lost Mazatlan Due to an injury, he will no longer continue in the Liga MX and according to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merloeverything is already closed to be a reinforcement of the Penarol of Uruguay until December 2024.
Despite having been announced as a reinforcement of the Mazatlanit must be remembered that the winger could not play with the purple team because it would have already been his third squad because last semester he was with Queretaro and six months before he saw minutes with him America.
Therefore, he already appears as registered with the Eagles.
He Everton Vina del Mar of Chile reached an agreement with Lion for the incorporation of the forward.
Last semester, the Uruguayan was on loan with National Montevideo of his country, but now La Fiera, owner of his letter, will give it up.
