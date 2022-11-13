Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Ortega, Briseño, Montes, Clark, Gorriarán and more

Here are the latest rumors and transfer news so far:

portal sources Halftime They confirmed that the felines have already accepted their departure and it would be necessary to arrange details between the keeper and the people of the capital.

Likewise, Santos Laguna would not see his departure badly because he is probably at the peak moment to sell it, although in the end, the good relationship between the presidents Emilio Azcarraga Y Alejandro Irarragorri They could give facilities to the azulcremas to keep the midfielder.

scratched He has the defender, but he would be willing to negotiate him in exchange for a fair offer.

In the case of the Argentinian from Atlas, it is not known if there is a formal interest, while on the side of the Charrúa from Americathis still has a contract until 2024, without knowing in what capacity it could arrive.

Total soccer He shared that the two-time World Cup player would pay the termination of his contract with the Mazatleco club, which has him tied up until mid-2023, so he would hasten his departure, putting money out of his pocket to be free and be able to return to the fold. In addition to the salary reduction that he would have in Chivasthe youth squad commits to having irreproachable social conduct, on and off the pitch.

The center-back would have already been informed that he is not in the plans and once there is an offer for him, he will be able to leave the Nest.

“The club is renewing its squad and my departure could be given. The president of the club told me that when he had something formal he would let me know. I read about the Chicago Fire, but no one talked to me, I have a contract with America until June.”explained on the radio show ‘Football Big’.

#AlbertoClark take over the Sports Directorate of @ClubNecaxa 🔴⚪️⚡️ I will give the benefit of the doubt, for the simple fact that “Necaxa cannot do more harm after the past management”, Although I expected a hit on the table there were several options pic.twitter.com/GTCsLThIpf — THE PAINTER ⚽️🎨👨🏻‍🎨 (@JLUIS_CUEVAS) November 11, 2022