Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Ortega, Briseño, Montes, Clark, Gorriarán and more

The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 came to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with his sights set on Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it is burning
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news so far:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
As previously mentioned, the substitute goalkeeper of Tigres is in the orbit of Pumas, they are even negotiating.
portal sources Halftime They confirmed that the felines have already accepted their departure and it would be necessary to arrange details between the keeper and the people of the capital.
Total soccer announced that Chivas sought to accommodate the Chicken in other teams, however, he has not been interested and there are no offers for his services. In fact, the Guadalajara club sought to exchange the defender for Victor Guzman of Xolos, without achieving its goal. In addition to this, it is mentioned that the new coaching staff has not contemplated it.
One of the first names to come to the fore in the Stove Football It was the Uruguayan, who is wanted by America, however, there is competition, since Rayados also had his eye on him, apart from the board would be willing to make the signing with a good offer.
Likewise, Santos Laguna would not see his departure badly because he is probably at the peak moment to sell it, although in the end, the good relationship between the presidents Emilio Azcarraga Y Alejandro Irarragorri They could give facilities to the azulcremas to keep the midfielder.
According to ESPNthe Cruz Azul board is willing to sell the Chilean, even for an amount less than what they paid, which was close to two million dollars.
This week it was learned that the Spanish is interested in The puppybut now ESPN revealed that he also Ajax Amsterdam will be checking it out Qatar World Cup 2022.
scratched He has the defender, but he would be willing to negotiate him in exchange for a fair offer.
Sinaloa media have announced that Mazatlan he would have his eyes on the two forwards.
In the case of the Argentinian from Atlas, it is not known if there is a formal interest, while on the side of the Charrúa from Americathis still has a contract until 2024, without knowing in what capacity it could arrive.
One more chapter in the attacker’s desire to return to Guadalajara and it is that it is mentioned that he would be willing to pay the gunboats for his departure.
Total soccer He shared that the two-time World Cup player would pay the termination of his contract with the Mazatleco club, which has him tied up until mid-2023, so he would hasten his departure, putting money out of his pocket to be free and be able to return to the fold. In addition to the salary reduction that he would have in Chivasthe youth squad commits to having irreproachable social conduct, on and off the pitch.
According to Juanfootballthe Paraguayan would have his bags almost packed because the signing of the defender Israel Kings del Puebla would be advancing in a good way, ending up being sacrificed in Coapa.
The center-back would have already been informed that he is not in the plans and once there is an offer for him, he will be able to leave the Nest.
“The club is renewing its squad and my departure could be given. The president of the club told me that when he had something formal he would let me know. I read about the Chicago Fire, but no one talked to me, I have a contract with America until June.”explained on the radio show ‘Football Big’.
Just this week his departure as sports director of Necaxa was announced and this weekend he was already presented as the new sports director of Toluca. Through an official statement, the Scarlets welcomed him.
After the departure of Santiago San Romanthe Ray They introduced their new sports director, who is already an old acquaintance of the institution, since he was promoted with the team in 2016, apart from serving as Sports Manager in 2019.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!