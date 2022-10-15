Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Hierro, Ponce, Molina, Pizarro, Bordalás and more

Here we leave you the rumours, news and signings that have happened so far:

4 times Champion with the team that saw you born 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Today is the time to thank you for everything and wish you the best, @mapb_16. pic.twitter.com/vbWb8VRgm0 – CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 12, 2022

Jesús Molina announces his departure from Chivas after 4 years in the Guadalajara team. He recently returned to activity after spending 7 months out due to injury. pic.twitter.com/JnInZkfo2Y – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) October 12, 2022

What do you think of Fernando Hierro? He was Sports Director in the best period of the Spanish National Team and of Malaga in the best season in its history. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/STatbtD64P – Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) October 14, 2022

In this way the names that sounded before like Alvaro Davila, Duilio Davino, louis michael savior Y William Cantu.

His experience as a sportsman is with the selection of Spain where he won the Euro 2008 and World Cup South Africa 2010, he was also in charge of the Malaga in 2011.

I greatly value and feel very honored by the trust they have given me since the first day I arrived at this great Club.

Very happy to belong one more time to this great FAMILY as it is @Tuzos .

Thank you all for your messages of love and respect. pic.twitter.com/AGU0J6K9Ns — Oscar Ustari (@OscarUstari) October 15, 2022

“I greatly value and feel very honored by the trust that they have given me since the first day I arrived at this great club. Very happy to belong to this great FAMILY like Tuzos for a while longer. Thank you all for your messages of love and respect, “he wrote on his networks.