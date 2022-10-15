Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Hierro, Ponce, Molina, Pizarro, Bordalás and more

This weekend the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 culminate, but for the time being the famous Stove Football heading to Closing 2023.
Here we leave you the rumours, news and signings that have happened so far:
After the departure of Ricardo Pelaez As sports director, the cleanup began in Chivas and the Olympic medalist in London 2012 has been left out, since they terminated his contract so that he could be released and can negotiate with whoever he wants.
Such as The Pochothe captain of Herd He was also fired on social networks, after having seen very little action in the semester due to an injury that took him away from the courts. He was also free to seek accommodation wherever he likes.
Although for now it remains Richard Chain as helmsman of Guadalajarait is known that the board is already looking for the Spanish strategist, so he made it known Ferdinand Schwartz. He has managed teams like Alcorcon, Deportivo Alaves, elche, Getafe Y Valenciaonly teams from Spain of First and Second.
Chivas He has decided to look abroad for the solution to his problems and according to various media, the Spaniard reached an agreement to become the new sports director of the club, only missing the signature to be announced.
In this way the names that sounded before like Alvaro Davila, Duilio Davino, louis michael savior Y William Cantu.
His experience as a sportsman is with the selection of Spain where he won the Euro 2008 and World Cup South Africa 2010, he was also in charge of the Malaga in 2011.
The attacker is well below the level he once had and at the end of this 2022 his contract with Rayados ends, for the same reason he must report with the Inter-Miami of the mls, since there seems to be no interest from the royal club to retain him. This opens the doors for you to search for a new team and Guadalajara would seek to bring him back, after having been a champion in the fold.
Recently there was talk of the possible interest of Cruz Azul for The chicken to reinforce his defense, while the youth squad and Ormeno would be placed on the transfer list of Chivaseither as sale or exchange.
Both players are also being analyzed by the directive of the Herd to know if they continue or not, after seeing little productivity, especially from the cello.
Once the tournament is over, the two must return with the Guadalajara upon completion of their loans. alexis It became an important piece for Necaxa, so it remains to be seen if they decide to buy it. Mayorga continue with Machinebut he has recently had an operation on his nose and it is not known if the sky blues will make the purchase option valid.
The 38-year-old Argentine has already said goodbye to Atlético San Luis, so he is free and although it was mentioned that he could return to Argentina to finish his career, he offered his services to other teams in the MX League throwing ‘Let’s see who dares to hire this old man’.
The Argentine goalkeeper announced his renewal with Pachuca.
“I greatly value and feel very honored by the trust that they have given me since the first day I arrived at this great club. Very happy to belong to this great FAMILY like Tuzos for a while longer. Thank you all for your messages of love and respect, “he wrote on his networks.
