Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Hezze, Vargas, López, Murillo, Lainez and more

The first leg of the grand finale of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 between Pachuca and Toluca has already taken place, but for the time being, the famous Stove Football heading to Closing 2023.
Here we leave you the rumours, news and signings that have happened so far:
According to Aztec TVthe Spaniard from America is the priority of Rayados, presenting a supposed offer of six million euros.
However, it seems difficult for the azulcrema directive to let go of the maguitowho is the benchmark of the midfield, in addition to being one of the favorites of the Coapa fans.
According to information shared by Maldonado HairTigres is interested in strengthening itself with the American youth squad, who plays for pantiessince the extreme position is one of the priorities, since the Colombian Luis Quinones is on the tightrope.
The Uruguayan of America It does not enter into the plans of the Argentine coach Ferdinand OrtizApart from that, it would supposedly have offers from the Old Continent, which the directive is analyzing to get the most benefit. In addition to this, it is said that the defender will be placed on the transfer list, after his contract expires in 2024.
According to information from TUDNChivas would have already started talks with the side of the Racing Genk from Belgium.
The advantage with the Lagunero youth squad is that in January he could negotiate his signing at zero cost since his contract ends in June 2023, so Guadalajara would arrive until the Apertura 2023, or else, negotiate a good price so that they don’t lose out And let the next semester come.
Although it was mentioned that Jaime Lozano He would be the one chosen to be the coach of the Pumas, in the end, they did not reach an economic agreement and the new strategist is close to being the ex of Wolves BUAP.
The idea is that it will be presented this Friday with the team, as well as with the media, and finally on Monday, be officially presented.
The Brazilian is once again in Cruz Azul’s orbit as the main option to reinforce the central defense, according to Adrian Esparza of TUDN.
In the past, Machine He put ten million dollars on Santos Laguna’s table to get the defender and the Chilean Diego Valdeshowever, when the Andean left with the Americathe price alone of the South American increased, with the celestial ones stepping aside because six million dollars were requested.
Both players have grown incredibly under the Uruguayan’s command. William Almada in Pachucaare even on the preliminary list of the Mexican team for him Qatar World Cup 2022.
Because of this, the journalist Axel Solis He reported that scratched would seek to get hold of both, accepting what they ask for in return. Tuzosas there are others interested in the two midfielders: Chivas, tigers, America Y Blue Cross.
Several rumors put the archer of the Atlas in the orbit of The cement machinewho is still searching for a replacement for Jose de Jesus Coronaafter not being convinced with Sebastian Jurado.
The tattoo was officially announced as the new president of Monterey instead of Duilio Davinosince he will take from November 1, although the manager has already landed on royal soil since this Wednesday, after having been living in the United States.
According to information from the journalist Vladimir Garcia, tigers I would be analyzing the future of the Frenchman, who despite being one of the best paid has not finished convincing the board.
In addition to this, the idea is to start filling his squad with Mexicans, for which the Frenchman would be one of the sacrificed.
Journalist Omar Zeron announced that the Venezuelan is already in Monterrey to negotiate his arrival in scratched either tigers.
After his good performances with Atlético San Luis, the attacker managed to win spotlights and another of his interested parties is León.
Although it has been mentioned that he no longer enters into plans for tigersthe historic feline has the option to extend his bond for one more year, as he made it known Halftime.
The 35-year-old defender is thinking about whether to continue or not, to see what options he has for the following year, because with Michael Herrera lost ownership.
After saying goodbye to Cougars a few days ago, the midfielder already found accommodation in the MX League. It seems that Leo will be part of Xolos for Clausura 2023, in the absence of it becoming official, however, another destination could be Lionbecause the sports director Rodrigo Fernandez explained to the program tribunes that they do not rule out bringing him back, since he already had a past with the emerald shirt.
in your column Tap Filtering, Halftime shared that the sports director of Chivasthe Spanish Ferdinand Ironhas already gone to Spain to personally try to shut down his compatriot as helmsman of the Guadalajara club, however, plan B is Mohammed the Turksince it meets the desired profile.