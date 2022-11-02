Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Benedetti, Dos Santos, Morales, Quiñones and more

The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 has come to an end
with the Pachuca championship. Now, with his sights set on Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it is burning
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news so far:
Both footballers belong to América and since they did not enter into the coaching staff’s plans, they were loaned to the Mazatlan FC.
The Colombian played two tournaments, while the Spaniard was only there for six months, but the purple box will not make a purchase option valid for them and they could be used as a bargaining chip.
The two defenders of the Atlas sound like possible reinforcements of the Eaglessince before a possible departure of Miguel Layunthe only right side left would be emilio larathat’s why they would be turning La Madriguera, to reinforce that area.
According to the journalist Fox Sports, Gustavo Mendozathe exchange of players that the America with Santos Laguna ‘he has everything to materialize’, since both parties would benefit from the operation, in addition to the fact that the Uruguayan is very interested in reaching Coapa. However, the same journalist commented that one of the obstacles that the operation would have is the high salary of the players offered by the azulcrema team, including the Argentine Leo Suarez that he has been on loan with the Guerreros, in addition that the Torreón club would also ask for some cash.
To this we must add that the youngest of the Two saints posted on Instagram a black and white photo with the caption ‘Forever eagle’remaining in the air if it really is a farewell message.
Tigres was willing to listen to offers for the Colombian since two interested parties have come out, one of them is Juárez and the other Xolos.
The midfielder has a contract with the cats until June 2025 after it was renewed in 2021.
According to TUDNthe U of Nuevo Leon He is willing to drop ten million dollars to comply with the termination clause that Chivas put in, in addition to offering him a multimillion-dollar salary that would exceed what he currently earns in the fold.
Once again the striker Santos Laguna is in the sights of Guadalajarahowever, there is more competition because Toluca also wants it.
According to the journalist Gustavo Mendozathe scarlets would be willing to put on the table the necessary money to get hold of The mute; even, they would also give the Paraguayan as currency of exchange Carlos Gonzalez.
The Pachuca and the porto from Portugal reached an agreement for the transfer of the midfielder, who has been followed since the beginning of 2022.
Therefore, after the Qatar World Cup 2022the Tuzo youth squad could go to the Old Continent.
Cruz Azul will dispense with renewing the link with the Paraguayan and he will become a free agent in December, so he will have to look for a new club and everything points to Boca Juniors from Argentina, where his brother is waiting for him Oscar.
The Chilean could abandon The Celestial Machine to go to the eredivisie of the Netherlands, more precisely with the um.
The Dutch team is in serious relegation problems by adding seven points in 12 days.
Despite these rumours, El Tanque expressed that his wish is to stay in La Noria and show that he can earn a place in the starting eleven.
Despite having other coaches in his panorama, in the end Chivas announced the Serbian as his new strategist.
The European was champion with the U-20 team of Serbian in the 2015 World Cup, apart from being in charge of the chicago fire of the mls.
His last squad was Reading of the Championship from England.
The directive of Blue Cross He is working on assembling the team, including the renewal of some elements with contracts that are soon to expire. Among them is the shaggyso he made it known Adrian Esparzaof TUDN. His renewal would be for the next six months.
Pumas made their casualties official for the following semester. One of them was the one mentioned above. Leonel Lopezwho went to XolosBesides of Sparkwho had returned to the team that formed him in 2021 to experience a second stage.
The Argentine is in the last talks to become the assistant of Veljko Paunović in Chivas.
The South American was already champion in the MX League and has extensive knowledge of national football, since he was the Uruguayan’s right arm diego alonso in scratched Y Pachucawhere he managed to raise trophies.
The Argentine striker Atletico Tucuman is shaping up to be the first hire of Machinealthough the purchase of his pass is 50 percent, he made it known Halftimewho also shared that the agreement with the club already exists, so he will travel next week to meet with the board.
The offer is for a three-year contract for half his letter.
The Uruguayan end of Silver students is in the sights of braves.
