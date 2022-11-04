Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Ascues, ‘Canelo’, Lotti, De Buen, Aquino and more

Here are the latest rumors and transfer news so far:

Atlas FC is interested in Brian Lozano, a Uruguayan winger from Club Santos Laguna who is on loan with Club Atlético Peñarol. 🇺🇾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mHoylDXl3N – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) November 3, 2022

Supposedly, The egg He already has very advanced negotiations with Atlas to become his first reinforcement.

In fact, it is mentioned that Orlegi Group I would look for a change of the Inca for the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran of Santos Lagunawho would arrive in Coapa, Not here to the Atlasbeing the club of the same owner, and the Argentine Leo Suarez would stay in the Shire.

The striker would be used as a bargaining chip, however, he would end up arriving with the red and blackso that the pivot reached the Nest and once again, Leo Suarez stay in the Torreón complex.

Is it true that Óscar Jiménez comes to Necaxa after not being included in the Azul Crema team?@90mas1_ @licwicho pic.twitter.com/mTyjGfHyfE — Jazo⚡ (@JazoRayo) October 27, 2022

As the renewal of William Ochoaagain the substitute goalkeeper would remain on the bench and upon completion of his contract on December 31, he would be willing to leave with the Aguascalientes club.

However, the azulcrema board would also be willing to renew their link.

CONFIRMED! 🇲🇽🟥⬜ Isaac Brizuela renewed his contract with Chivas until 2023. El Cone remains in the Rojiblanco team for one more year.#chivas #ligamx #ligabbvamx pic.twitter.com/QtOl68600O – Sports Line (@NacionDMX) November 3, 2022

Prior to Opening 2022, there was talk about the possible departure of the chapitobut with this it is understood that he will continue for a longer time on campus with The little rabbit.

My Canelito Angulo sounds for Rayados… Bad for Chivas because he has been one of the few who gave in the team. *Although MTY is a very good place for influencers 😜 pic.twitter.com/Q26hbFxpEk — Jon Barbon ® (@jonbarbon) November 4, 2022

Without releasing specific names, the journalist said: “There is one in the Sultana del Norte (Ayala)there is one of the Perla Tapatia (Molina) and there is another one from Cantera (from Good)although it’s been a while since he played with the university team “.

“Two of them play in a double position, both in defense and as a holding midfielder. We will see if there he would be giving himself an opportunity with Toluca “he added.

Ayala I would be leaving tigers, Molina was released by Chivas Y of good live a great moment with Puebla.

Officially Cruz Azul player. Tomorrow Augusto Lotti, the Bull, travels to Mexico. He is, at the moment, finalizing details for his departure. He leaves after having reached 100 games with the Dean Institution. Great guy, laburador and good people. Successes, Augustus pic.twitter.com/J3OJrcSXUw — JL (@SoyJuanLuna) November 4, 2022

The right winger, who also alternates as a midfielder or center forward, will immediately travel to Mexico to close his pass with the light blue club.

With 39 years, the chiva still wants to play and it is mentioned that there is interest on the part of the Mazatlan, Xolos and Juarez.

The Daily Record shared that it is not yet official because the Cougars They have not paid his settlement, since he had a contract until December 2023.

As long as those things are not closed, the Rayos will keep the announcement of the South American helmsman on hold.

RUMOR || HIGH 👤 Adrian Ascues

🇵🇪 Peruvian, 2002

🟢 Offensive Midfielder

📍 Municipal Sports → Necaxa#CL23 #RayForce⚡️ 📝 @JLUIS_CUEVAS via @Latina_pe: “The information is scarce, but Ascues is on the radar. That there is an interest, it exists, as it exists for others” pic.twitter.com/h8OM5niNpt – EstufaNecaxa (@EstufaNecaxa) November 3, 2022

“The information is scarce, but Ascues is on the radar. That there is an interest, it exists, as it exists for others”he indicated.