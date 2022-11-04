Latest news on Liga MX signings heading to Clausura 2023: Ascues, ‘Canelo’, Lotti, De Buen, Aquino and more

The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 has come to an end with the Pachuca championship. Now, with his sights set on Clausura 2023, the Stove Football it is burning
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news so far:
Despite leaving Santos Laguna just last semester to go to Penarolthe Uruguayan already sounds to return to Mexican soccer.
Supposedly, The egg He already has very advanced negotiations with Atlas to become his first reinforcement.
After having left Pumas, the midfielder found a place in Xolos, who already presented him as his new reinforcement this week.
According to Daily Recordthe Peruvian is not very comfortable with his role as a substitute in America and therefore would not rule out going to another team to regain prominence.
In fact, it is mentioned that Orlegi Group I would look for a change of the Inca for the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran of Santos Lagunawho would arrive in Coapa, Not here to the Atlasbeing the club of the same owner, and the Argentine Leo Suarez would stay in the Shire.
Depending on the site ‘I am Soccer’the America would seek an exchange between the two Uruguayans with Santos Laguna.
The striker would be used as a bargaining chip, however, he would end up arriving with the red and blackso that the pivot reached the Nest and once again, Leo Suarez stay in the Torreón complex.
The sports president of America, Santiago Bathsalready recognized that there are several interested in Spanish, accepting the newspaper CLEAR BRAND that if there would be possibilities of letting him go if a really important offer appears. Furthermore, there is also an interest on the part of the Real Betis from Spain.
It was announced that the duration of the contract is what stops the renewal of the goalkeeper with the Eaglesnevertheless, Santiago Baths he is confident of reaching an agreement, because it is only a matter of agreeing.
The goalkeeper has been looking for minutes for some time as he is only a substitute in the AmericaTherefore, Necaxa would have had his eye on him to take him to their ranks.
As the renewal of William Ochoaagain the substitute goalkeeper would remain on the bench and upon completion of his contract on December 31, he would be willing to leave with the Aguascalientes club.
However, the azulcrema board would also be willing to renew their link.
Both footballers renewed their contracts with Chivas, as he announced Aztec Sports.
Prior to Opening 2022, there was talk about the possible departure of the chapitobut with this it is understood that he will continue for a longer time on campus with The little rabbit.
According to the reporter Diego Armando Medina of TUDNRayados has in his folder the Cinnamon to make him one of their reinforcements. However, for this to happen, the future of the Rudolph Pizarrowho finishes his loan with a purchase option in Monterey and must report to Inter-Miami of the mls, owner of your letter. The midfielder has just recovered from a serious injury and therefore did not have as much prominence with the Chivas.
According to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDNToluca is looking for specifically Mexican defenders, as the lower half was their biggest weakness despite having reached the final.
Without releasing specific names, the journalist said: “There is one in the Sultana del Norte (Ayala)there is one of the Perla Tapatia (Molina) and there is another one from Cantera (from Good)although it’s been a while since he played with the university team “.
“Two of them play in a double position, both in defense and as a holding midfielder. We will see if there he would be giving himself an opportunity with Toluca “he added.
Ayala I would be leaving tigers, Molina was released by Chivas Y of good live a great moment with Puebla.
According to the information of the journalist Cesar Luis MerloCruz Azul would have tied the signing of the Argentine from Atletico Tucumanjust the same club from which the arrival of Ramiro Carrera. Everything indicates that he arrives definitively with a four-year contract.
The right winger, who also alternates as a midfielder or center forward, will immediately travel to Mexico to close his pass with the light blue club.
It is known that Tigres is not entirely happy with the coach Michael Herrera for the failure of having fallen in the quarterfinals league and his excuses about the squad, so there is a possibility that they are looking for a replacement for him and that would be the Argentine, who manages in the AEK Athens from Greece. However, fans have made their opinion known on networks and would not agree with the arrival of Pelado.
As previously mentioned, the Argentine did not renew his relationship with Atlético San Luis, which already announced him as one of the casualties.
With 39 years, the chiva still wants to play and it is mentioned that there is interest on the part of the Mazatlan, Xolos and Juarez.
The Argentine has not yet been announced as the new helmsman of the Necaxa and there are some details for it.
The Daily Record shared that it is not yet official because the Cougars They have not paid his settlement, since he had a contract until December 2023.
As long as those things are not closed, the Rayos will keep the announcement of the South American helmsman on hold.
Candidates continue to be added to the forward of Santos Lagunaso apart from Chivas Y TolucaNow it is rumored that the America would also enter the fight.
The talented Peruvian Municipal Sportswho is 19 years old, would be targeted by the Necaxathis was announced by the journalist Luis Cuevas.
“The information is scarce, but Ascues is on the radar. That there is an interest, it exists, as it exists for others”he indicated.
