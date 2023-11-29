Here we leave you the transfer news and rumors towards C2024:

The azulcremas would have to spend five million dollars to acquire their pass at one hundred percent. Of course, those from the Comarca will keep 20 percent if there is any future sale.

It was announced that the choricera board did not like that the South American had priority over the Boca Juniorswhich is why he had asked for more time to be able to sign his signature.

In El Nido they are optimistic about achieving their goal.

According to the program ‘The Ball Players’The Machine would be willing to send Charly Rodriguez, Rodrigo Huescas, Angel Sepúlveda, Carlos Salcedo either Sebastian Juradoalthough some of them already have a past as red and white and that is why it would be difficult.

However, there is talk that his arrival could be in exchange for the Paraguayan. For now there is nothing advanced.

ANNOUNCE HIS DEPARTURE ❌ Ake Loba announced her departure from Mazatlán on her social networks.

However, it could be the last time we saw him in the Liga MXsince he decided not to renew his contract with the Mazatlanwriting a farewell on social networks.

“Today I have to say see you later! It was short, but wonderful. I enjoyed it and gave it my all. Thanks for so much Cañoneros! “Mazatlán will always be in my heart”public.

Given this panorama, and the interest of other Mexican teams, Santos Laguna is closer to achieving a contract renewal until 2026, as reported by the journalist Kery Ruiz. The new relationship with the scoring champion would represent a great salary improvement.

For now there is no offer or approach.

In the same way we think in Portuguese Renato Paivaas well as in the Argentine Diego Cocca.

In the case of the Colombian, his questionable actions would have him under scrutiny, but not only him, but also Brayan Trejo and Edgar Zaldivaras well as Jaziel Martínezthe latter ending his loan, so he would return to Stripedowner of his letter.

The source details that there is friction between the emerald board and Mena, so that would be the most feasible solution.

The former player will leave the position of under-15 technical assistant of the national team Uruguay. His arrival would be to replace Jorge ‘Vikingo’ Dávalos.

Regarding the extension of their bond, the four-time World Cup winner expressed: “I am very excited and happy. “I will give everything necessary to fill you with pride.”.