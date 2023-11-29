This Wednesday the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament begin, of the Liga MX. Although the most exciting part of the contest is missing, the Stove Football heading towards Clausura 2024 has already started for a long time.
Here we leave you the transfer news and rumors towards C2024:
Those from Coapa do not lower their hand on the left back, whom they have been looking for for a year. On this occasion, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel shared that there would already be advanced arrangements between America and Santos Laguna for the signing of the lagooner.
The azulcremas would have to spend five million dollars to acquire their pass at one hundred percent. Of course, those from the Comarca will keep 20 percent if there is any future sale.
Although it was practically taken for granted that the Argentine would become the next helmsman of the Tolucait will no longer be like that.
It was announced that the choricera board did not like that the South American had priority over the Boca Juniorswhich is why he had asked for more time to be able to sign his signature.
It has been known for some time that Eagles They are looking for the midfielder Pachuca. Fernando Esquivel He notified that there are already advanced negotiations between both boards and that there is a formal offer of eight million dollars for 80 percent of the pass.
In El Nido they are optimistic about achieving their goal.
After his indiscipline, Chivas He would be looking to say goodbye to his ’10’. Her possible destination would be Blue Crossbut the latter would seek an exchange due to the attacker’s high salary.
According to the program ‘The Ball Players’The Machine would be willing to send Charly Rodriguez, Rodrigo Huescas, Angel Sepúlveda, Carlos Salcedo either Sebastian Juradoalthough some of them already have a past as red and white and that is why it would be difficult.
Another option of America for the left side before the next withdrawal of Miguel Layun is the player Stripedwho in fact can manifest itself on either side.
However, there is talk that his arrival could be in exchange for the Paraguayan. For now there is nothing advanced.
The reporter of ESPN, Jesus Bernalat the end of the tournament, the sports director of the Guadalajarathe Spanish Fernando Hierro, could look for accommodation for Chapo in the next transfer market. Since 2010, the right back from Guadalajara has been on the team, having in his favor that he has never been involved in any controversy or off-field issue.
The Ivorian missed the Play-In of the championship after having suffered a serious injury that will keep him away from the fields for a long time.
However, it could be the last time we saw him in the Liga MXsince he decided not to renew his contract with the Mazatlanwriting a farewell on social networks.
“Today I have to say see you later! It was short, but wonderful. I enjoyed it and gave it my all. Thanks for so much Cañoneros! “Mazatlán will always be in my heart”public.
Last week it was announced that several teams from the MLS They are after the services of the Colombian, starting with Chicago Fire.
Given this panorama, and the interest of other Mexican teams, Santos Laguna is closer to achieving a contract renewal until 2026, as reported by the journalist Kery Ruiz. The new relationship with the scoring champion would represent a great salary improvement.
The archer of Blue Cross is the one that pleases the most Braves of Juarez. For this reason, the border board already maintains contact with the agent and the player, with the celestial club giving approval. Despite this, other options that the Chihuahua team considers are Fernando Tapia (Queretaro), Diego Urtiaga (Saint Louis) and Oscar Whalley (Chivas).
Just like in the last transfer market, America would once again have his sights on the right side of the Atlético San Luis.
For now there is no offer or approach.
After closing the possibility of having on the bench Gabriel Milito, Toluca He is already looking for other options. One of them is his compatriot, who managed to finish runner-up a while ago with Lion.
In the same way we think in Portuguese Renato Paivaas well as in the Argentine Diego Cocca.
In accordance with The reporter from Guadalajara, Atlas prepares a broad cleanup in its squad now that the Spaniard Beñat San José will take the reins. The two defenders, references and parts of the two-time championship, would say goodbye. The Argentine ends his contract in June 2024 and they would seek to negotiate it, while the Peruvian simply no longer enters the plans.
Another who would have already decided to leave the red and black It’s The Bone. His contract ends in December 2023 and will no longer be renewed, so his possible destination would be saint Louisa club he already defended once.
In the case of the Colombian, his questionable actions would have him under scrutiny, but not only him, but also Brayan Trejo and Edgar Zaldivaras well as Jaziel Martínezthe latter ending his loan, so he would return to Stripedowner of his letter.
According Fernando Esquivel, Pachuca Group prepare an exchange. The Ecuadorian would reach Pachuca for only six months at the end of his contract, so the Colombian would be sent to Lion.
The source details that there is friction between the emerald board and Mena, so that would be the most feasible solution.
He Record Diary announced that the Uruguayan is set to be responsible for the Sports Area and Youth Methodology in Blue Cross.
The former player will leave the position of under-15 technical assistant of the national team Uruguay. His arrival would be to replace Jorge ‘Vikingo’ Dávalos.
The directive of Striped decided to renew the defender’s contract, who will remain until 2025.
Regarding the extension of their bond, the four-time World Cup winner expressed: “I am very excited and happy. “I will give everything necessary to fill you with pride.”.
